Click on image to enlarge. The red lines are very faint.

The chart above is a stock in my portfolio that is a good example to illustrate just about everything this post is about - trailing stops, hard stops, limit stops, and risks. In this example, all 11 of my shares have exit points.

“Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.” Malachi 3:10

Give at least 10%, save or invest at least 10%, and live on the rest.

Be sure you know the condition of your flocks,

give careful attention to your herds;” Proverbs 27:23 (Nowadays, for many, especially us retired folks, our income comes from stock dividends; they are my “flocks and herds”.)

No one likes to lose money. Me neither. So we need to stay alert - we need to protect against the possibility of a crash. But we don’t like to lose out in a bull market, either.

So what to do?

It’s taken me several years to work this out to where I’m really comfortable with it. there’s been a lot of trial and error, and of course a learning curve.

hard stops

A hard stop is where I draw a line so that if the stock price drops to that point, an automatic sell order is triggered. It’s not guaranteed that a buyer will be found at that price, so it’s possible that the actual sale might even go through at a lower price, but I’ve only had that happen once.

Notice in the above chart that I’ve set a hard price at just a little below a previous low point. The reasoning is that if the stock price breaks through that previous low, it is statistically likely it will drop even further.

If I’ve bought a stock that has not gained or only gained a little, I might set the stop quite close, not wanting to stick with it if it starts going down instead of up.

trailing stops

A trailing stop does just that - it moves up if the stock moves up. In this example, the trailing stop will be triggered to sell 4 shares if there is an 11% drop in the stock price.

The purpose is to attempt to eventually sell some of the shares reasonably close to the next top. In a bull market, each top will be succeeded by a higher top, so it might be foolish to sell all the shares. Hopefully after selling some shares near a top, you’ll have an opportunity to buy them back at a lower level before they start up again. On the other hand, if they just keep going down, your hard stops protect you.

Limit stops

A limit stop is an exit point set above the current market price. It will be triggered if the price keeps going up.

If a stock has been on a real tear, it will take a breather sooner or later, no matter how good a company it is. So there’s a pretty good rationale for taking a little money off the table. Besides, if it’s been going up higher and higher since you bought it, it might be time to rebalance your portfolio, or you’ll end up with too many eggs in one basket. I don’t like to have more than 5% in any one company.

early warning system

Here’s an example of a stock that I have a lot of confidence in, and it’s paying a good dividend, and I don’t pay much attention to it, figuring on holding it ‘forever’. However, if its fundamentals change, I’d like a heads up so I can re-evaluate. So in a case like that, I set a tight stop on a few shares. That serves as an early warning, a wake up call, to get my attention and take a look at it again.

limitations

No one knows the future, or even what will happen in the next 24 hours. All investment involves risk. Yet Jesus encourages investment. In the parable of the stewards, he tells of a man leaving his wealth in the hands of servants, and told them to “do business” until he returned. When he returned, he handsomely rewarded the ones who had put the money to work and made a profit.

One of the limitations, and risks of my system, is getting “stopped out”. Several times, my stops have been hit, the shares were sold, and then the stock turned right around and went back up again. (typical of a bull market)

That’s the price you pay for having some security against an even worse outcome - an ongoing down-streak. That’s also the reason I only sell a rather small amount at a time. If shares are sold when a stop is hit, and then they go right up again, at least I still have skin in the game.