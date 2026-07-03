We’re in a spiritual battle.

“If you’re not on the front lines, you’re not in the battle.” Dietrich Bonhoeffeur Here’s a link to an audio review of his book “The Cost of Discipleship”

Sitting on the sidelines is not exactly brave and courageous.

0:00 -6:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Too many christian churches have a policy of absolute, total avoidance of anything remotely political. I think it’s a mistake. Joseph in Egypt and Daniel in Persia didn’t shy away from being involved in government.

John the Baptist had somewhat to say to Herod (“It is not lawful to have your brother’s wife”), and so did Jesus (“Tell that fox…”). They were not afraid to say something political. Neither were the prophets.

I know, I know, if you say anything positive about the Trump Administration’s many new policies, some died-in-the-wool democrats will leave the church. (In case you’re wondering, I’m a registered Independent.) And if people get offended and leave a church that has big mortgage payments, it hurts financially. But is the measurement of money and numbers the standard Jesus wants us to use?

Pray for the ICE and Border Patrol agents who are trying to restore law and order.

Pray for the FBI as they route out and arrest murderers, child rapists, anarchists, and terrorists.

Pray for the Dept. of Justice as they fight against every form of evil in the land.

Thank God and give Him the glory for the good things that we are seeing:

The Supreme Court allowing school prayer in 2022 wouldn’t have happened without President Trump appointing conservative justices in his 1st term. States have reinstalled the Ten Commandments in 2025 and Bible study in public schools in 2026 Emphasis on Christian faith from Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other leaders The Faith Festival in May on the National Mall to Rededicate the Nation to God - the President himself read Bible verses - if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14 The President also signed plenty of pro-Christian, pro-faith executive orders Then, just last week, on Friday, June 26, the Department of Justice issued a 224-page draft report , “Religous Liberty Commission,” subtitled “Americans’ First Freedom.” This document is a historic re-affirmation of the 1st Amendment’s opening phrase: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; …” The left’s “wall of separation” doctrine has always been a legal fabrication built not on the Constitution but on a selective reading of one private letter to a Baptist church from Thomas Jefferson. The term was taken out of context. Ironically, he wrote it to reassure them that the government could not interfere with their church, not to warn churches away from public life.

Every Christian should be giving thanks to God for what’s happening.

Every American should be rejoicing about the celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary rally on Washington’s National Mall, opening the 16-day Great American State Fair. The event marks the start of 16 days of festivities honoring the nation’s 1776 founding.

The really big celebration starts tonight. CSPAN will provide live coverage starting late this evening.

No one who is a follower of Christ has any business being in today’s democrat party - the party that supports and encourages lawlessness, anarchy, terrorism, abortion, all kinds of sexual deviation, and allows drug peddlers, sex slavers, and allows America haters to freely come into our country and supports them with all of our welfare programs and rights of citizenship. It’s the party of communism, radical Islam and anti-semitism. Democrats need to leave the party; not the church. But if some democrats leave, let them.

For a Christian Church to remain silent about all this is scandalous.

I call on the church to pray for the President and all his people, for protection from those who would kill them, and to acknowledge the many, many answered prayers for them. Give God the glory for the good changes that have been made since the November 2024 election, and emphasize the vital importance of the coming November mid-term elections.