“He did it. Phase one is over… By early morning, after 738 long days, all twenty living hostages were handed to Israeli authorities through the Red Cross. Twenty-eight bodies remain to be recovered— some due later today, others still trapped under Gaza’s ruins.

“We gather on a day of profound joy and soaring hope,” President Trump told Israel this morning. “After two harrowing years, the hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace. A land that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity.”

The mood from Bethlehem to Tel Aviv is a champagne fizz of relief, euphoria, and jubilant disbelief—an ecstatic effervescence splashing into the streets like a long-shaken bottle finally uncorked. The closest American analogy might be the V-J Day celebrations with sailors kissing strangers in the streets (Portlanders: believe it or not, no affection-consent app was required; it was just a look back then).

Across Israel, local papers ran full-page pictures praising the American president.

Social media feeds are overflowing with TikToks and Instagram reels of buoyant Israelis gushing about their undying affection for the Mean Tweeter turned Nobel non-winner. Whether that affection endures is anyone’s guess—but for this moment, there’s one man, and only one, whose name is on the lips of every world leader and anyone with an internet connection.

Well, nearly anyone. The name “Trump” barely graced the New York Times’ lips. Behold this morning’s website, a masterclass in the use of passive voice (“hostages have been released”) that managed to avoid giving President Trump a stitch of the credit:

Even before the cheering died down, Trump’s critics began moving the goalposts. Having lost their “it’ll never happen” bets, they’ve now pivoted to “it won’t last.” This morning’s fashionable pessimism is that Hamas will never disarm, that Phase Two —turning guns into governance— will collapse under its own contradictions.

But the inconvenient fact is that Hamas just surrendered the only leverage it ever had. With every hostage released, the last bargaining chip rode out of the compound in a Red Cross truck. What’s left of Hamas’ negotiating position would fit neatly into a body bag.

But this morning isn’t for squinting at the next bullet point in the peace outline. It’s for breathing. For sitting back and basking in the miraculous fact that something happened here that was never supposed to. The impossible, the unthinkable, the thing all the experts agreed could never happen— just did. Twenty young men just walked out of Gaza alive, the dying has stopped, and the world’s most contentious conflict is napping.

For once, this is not the time to analyze or predict or contextualize. It’s time to let a miracle be a miracle.

This is bigger than a hostage swap, like the one Reagan brokered in his first term, or even the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s not just Israel, Gaza, or even the U.S. — the optics, the symbolism, the geopolitical echo are rippling outward into space. This morning, the global pulse is synchronized to a single beat: astonishment, hope, and the urgent question of whether miracles can survive the harsh scrutiny of punctilious criticism.

From The UK Guardian trumpeting “Hamas releases 20 remaining living Israeli hostages after two years in Gaza” to Le Monde (France) running “Scenes of jubilation in Tel Aviv” through photo spreads — from Asia to Europe to the Middle East — the world’s press is treating this not as a local cease-fire squeak but as a seismic shift.

Diplomatic correspondents in London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Delhi, and beyond are scrambling to reframe their overnight narratives. Commentators in Seoul are describing it as “the news that will define 2025”; in Mumbai as “a moment no one saw coming”; in Cairo, watchers talk less of “who won” and more of “what’s next.”

Trump didn’t just throw out the rulebook— he locked the State Department and the CIA middlemen in a closet and built a new peace process on the fly. Every other president since Eisenhower was held hostage to “the interagency process,” a glacial fog of murky memos, mind-numbing meetings, policy papers, and soul-crushing career diplomats whose main purpose is to make sure nothing too interesting ever happens.

Trump scrapped it all.

He decided Foggy Bottom and Langley were part of the problem: too CYA-focused, too compromised, too self-interested, and too addicted to “managing” conflicts instead of ending them. So he benched both agencies and handed the wheel to Jared Kushner and real-estate mogul Steve Witkoff— men whose combined diplomatic résumés could fit on the back of a business card.

Just imagine the breathtaking courage it takes for a sitting president to ignore the “expert conclusions” painstakingly produced by legions of professional diplomats and intelligence analysts — conclusions drafted in think tanks and embassies over decades, at a cost of millions, maybe billions, all to explain why peace was impossible. Trump glanced at the binders, saw the problem, and did what no one in the modern presidency has dared: he trusted himself more than the system.

Trump understands that, when everyone agrees something can’t be done, it usually means nobody’s tried doing it the right way.

To the geopolitical experts, it looked insane. This isn’t how things are done! Too transactional! Too unbureaucratic! To Trump, it was efficient. It doesn’t take a whole State Department plus a sneaky CIA. It only takes two guys. Kushner speaks fluent Trump, and Witkoff has closed more impossible deals than most ambassadors have attended swanky receptions. Witkoff and Kushner weren’t assigned to “build consensus.” They were told to get signatures on the dotted line.

“Everybody loves Steve,” the President explained at this morning’s address.

With the State Department sulking on the sidelines and the CIA reduced to a spectator, Trump ran the table— calling, cajoling, threatening, promising, until everyone realized the old diplomatic machinery had been replaced by something new, dangerous, and unstoppable: him, an irrepressible and inevitable force of personality.

History rarely belongs to the elites and the credentialed. It belongs to the ones willing to walk past the credentials, wave off the committees, and act while the experts are still editing their footnotes. Every major breakthrough— whether Lincoln emancipating the slaves over his Cabinet’s objections, Churchill ignoring the appeasers, or “reckless” Reagan calling on Gorbachev to tear down that Wall— came from someone who promoted courage over consensus.

Regardless of what the sneering morons on the Nobel committee might think, Trump has earned his place in that historic lineage. He shattered the spell of elite credentialism, proving, once again, that expertise without conviction leads nowhere.”