“but whose delight is in the law of the Lord,

and who meditates on his law day and night.” Psalm 1:2

The books of I and II Chronicles are the history of Israel and a confirmation and expansion of the genealogies in Genesis, as well as a confirmation of their history, with additional details. Every once in a while, within the sober recounting of factual, sequential historical data, there is a surprise thrown in.

surprise number one

I was surprised to find a beautiful psalm in 1st Chronicles chapter 16, verses 8-36. You don’t expect to find poetry or music in the middle of a history. It’s a praise and celebration of the arrival of the Ark of the Covenant after it was carried by the priests up to Jerusalem. The first 15 verses of this psalm are repeated in the Book of Psalms; Psalm 105:1-15. It starts out this way:

“On that day (the day the Ark arrived) David first assigned Asaph (his chief of the singers) and his relatives to give thanks to the Lord.”

I’ll give you the next few phrases, and you can look up the rest - if you love the Lord, it will make your day.

“Give thanks to the Lord, call upon His name;

Make His deeds known among the peoples.

9 Sing to Him, sing praises to Him;

Speak of all His wonders.

10 Boast in His holy name;

Let the heart of those who seek the Lord be joyful.”

surprise number two

Then, I was surprised again, in 1 Chronicles chapter 17. Somehow, as many times as I’ve read the bible, I never noticed the depth of this remarkable passage before. Maybe I was reading too fast. Nowadays I read slowly, deliberately stopping to meditate on what I’m reading. See if you can detect the meaning of the following verses. This is the message the prophet received from the Lord for King David, shortly after he was enthroned as king after Saul’s death:

“…Moreover, I tell you that the Lord will build a house for you. 11 When your days are fulfilled that you must go to be with your fathers, then I will set up one of your descendants after you, who will be from your sons; and I will establish his kingdom. 12 He shall build for Me a house, and I will establish his throne forever. 13 I will be his father and he shall be My son; and I will not take My favor away from him, as I took it from him who was before you. 14 But I will settle him in My house and in My kingdom forever, and his throne will be established forever.”’” 15 According to all these words and according to all of this vision, so Nathan spoke to David.” 17:10-15

Here’s my understanding of it:

The “house” the Lord would build is not brick and mortar - the ‘house’ of David in this context is his family. His descendant who would be king is Jesus - I will not take My favor away from him, as I took it from him who was before you - (Saul was the king before David).

The genealogy that David was a key part of, in the line from Abraham to Jesus, is given again in Matthew 1:1-16. It starts out like this -

“The record of the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham:”

Then all the ancestors and descendants of David that are in a direct line from Abraham to Joseph, the father of Jesus, are listed, one by one. That’s why it’s called the ‘royal line’.

Jesus is our King - on the throne of David, established forever, - as promised.