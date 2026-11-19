What is a substack?

0:00 -5:01

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I was teaching a class. Not just with a sheet of notes, or with a power point screen. I was trying something different. It was an experiment.

I asked the class “How many of you know what a substack is?”

Out of a class of 20, two hands went up, and there were some blank stares and puzzled expressions.

Helpers handed out a page right from substack.com’s site and helped me connect my laptop to the internet and attach an HDMI cable from the laptop to a large monitor screen.

The large monitor screen lit up and displayed a larger version of the same page as the sheet being handed out, which is a page right from the about page on substack.com:

Most of the class were old retired people, so like me, they had time to start their own substack if they wanted. So I encouraged them to do just that. “Debra, you could do one on quilting.” “Karen, you could do one on the blessings of sending out cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and get well cards.” “Arlen, you could do one on how to fix cars.” “Dick and Debbie, you could do one on hospitality.” “Marcia, you could do one on acrylic painting.” Writers and teachers do best when they focus on areas where they have unique personal experience and knowledge. I also mentioned that their substack could be a ministry. One of the best ways to share our faith is to make friends, and one of the best ways to make friends is to find others that we have something in common with.

Using the cursor on my laptop, I enlarged the type size enough to be readable from the back of the room.

Then they could follow along as I read the portions of the handout explaining what a substack is.

This transitioned into the rest of the introduction – demonstrating how substacks work.

Substack Demo:

I went to my gmail page and clicked on someone else’s substack to show what it looks like when you subscribe to a substack and receive new posts in your email. I showed how you can click on the heart icon to ‘like’, and then make a comment. You can also restack, with or without a comment. This is a way to encourage writers that you’d like to hear more from. Then I clicked on my own substack, explained the home page, and showed how recent posts appear. I explained the top line menu, with Notes and categories and clicked on each to show how they appear, and explained that you could choose a category to see all the posts that apply. Then I went from my home page and clicked dashboard, create, article - 3 clicks. I showed how to create a new post by actually doing one. Title, subtitle, text, image, buttons, section, tags, scheduling. Created live while they watched.

The lesson

Back on the home page, clicking on the post for the class topic, - the story of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus, from Luke 24 popped up. I had already published it, and now used it to present the lesson. The class could follow along on the screen as we went through the images, the links, and the text.

At the end, printed take home sheets were handed out, with notes and a summary.

This is a new way to expand the use of our substack posts. It was also a way to encourage more people to start their own substack. They may have been surprised to learn that they could become a writer or podcaster - with their own website - for free.

To start your own, go to substack.com.