Substack readers can greatly encourage writers by clicking on the “like” button, and even more by making a brief comment - even something as simple as “Thanks” for the post, and what really helps any writer to reach more people is re-stacking the post. We all need encouragement. Writing every week takes a lot of time and research. If you appreciate our efforts, let us know it!

I have been surprised several times when personal friends who are also subscribers come up to me and say, ‘Al, I appreciate your substack posts and read them every week!’ I would never have known, because they had never even clicked a “like” button!