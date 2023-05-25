scene from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

I earnestly desire unity in Christ and in love. In that spirit, I do hope to persuade fellow Christians to closely examine what the bible actually says and what it does not say on this subject of baptism. I haven’t seen other writings on this, except short dogmatic statements that don’t look at the whole picture and don’t consider other opinions, so I think there is a need to address it more thoroughly. This is a rather in-depth study - best to get your bibles out…

One of the great things about substack is that we have the freedom to discuss controversial subjects in depth, not just a ‘tweet’ or a rant, and without fear of being blocked or cancelled.

Here I hope to consider everything I’ve ever read or heard about baptism. I would ask that you not jump to any conclusions until you’ve read all the way through. It can be a very emotional subject. Christians need to be respectful of differing opinions and strive for unity, in a search for truth. The most important thing is to have faith in Jesus Christ and to be willing to submit our lives and our wills to Him.

a bit of history

The Catholic Church baptized by immersion for 1200 years. Then they changed it to sprinkling, or pouring a little water on the forehead, as of the Council of Ravenna, in 1311.

The Protestant Reformation that began in the 1500s for the most part failed to correct this. Most of the mainline protestant churches today still practice sprinkling, although some, like the Baptists, do baptize by immersion.

In the 1500s baptism became a life or death issue. The protestant reformation had begun, and a group called the Anabaptists saw that infant baptism was not at all biblical. They began the practice of ‘adult’ baptism , or ‘believers’ baptism, by immersion, and this was “cited more often than any other doctrine as the crime condemning an Anabaptist to execution.” Margret Hottinger was one of the early Anabaptists:

“In 1530 she and her father were planning to flee to Moravia, where religious exiles could benefit from the religious tolerance of the local nobility, but she was arrested and sentenced to death by drowning... Margret Hottinger was one of many women and men who stood by their religious convictions in the face of persecution, even to death.” From “The Swiss Anabaptists”, by Andrea Strubind

sprinkling or pouring is not biblical baptism

“baptism” is transliterated from the Greek “baptizo”, which means to immerse.

It is to “put on Christ”, to “receive the gift of the Holy Spirit”, to be baptized “into” Christ

Sprinkling is not biblical baptism

Holy Spirit baptism is different

Being filled with the Spirit is different

Having miraculous gifts is different

Examples from the history of the early church in the Book of Acts

quotes are from the New American Standard 1995 unless otherwise noted

Jesus, Lord and Savior – it’s all about Him

Jesus allowed John ‘the Baptist’ to baptize him in the Jordan River at the very start of his ministry, even though John said he wasn’t even worthy to “untie his sandals”. Mark 1:7 This baptism was obviously not for the remission of sins, because Jesus had no sin. It was a confirmation of John’s ministry, as a prophesied forerunner of the Messiah, and it was an example for us; an example of humble submission to God’s will.

Jesus’ first preaching message was the same as John’s – to “Repent, for the Kingdom of God is at hand”. Mark 1:15

Jesus associated baptism with salvation. Mark 16:16a records his statement: “He that believes and has been baptized shall be saved”. The second part of the verse says “…but he who has disbelieved shall be condemned.” Baptism isn’t mentioned in the second part, because obviously, if someone doesn’t even believe, they won’t bother to be baptized, so it would be a moot point.

In Mt.28:19, Jesus commanded his disciples to include baptism as they taught and preached the gospel.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,”

“This baptism is the only act in all of the Bible that we are asked to do in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.” Ron Sunseri, “..in Newness of Life”.

What is baptism?

The baptism associated with salvation is immersion in water. It would be meaningless without faith and repentance, but with underlying saving faith in Jesus Christ and a repentant heart it is a commitment to discipleship. A disciple is a disciplined learner and follower. Jesus’ followers are those who believe with all their heart and have committed their lives to obedience to Christ. “Christ” is Greek for “The anointed one”, and “Messiah” is Hebrew for the same. (The New Testament was written mostly in Greek.)

The Greek word “baptizo” means to immerse.

How and when the church began

Jesus chose his apostles to found the church after his death and resurrection. The church began on the Day of Pentecost, 50 days after Passover. Jesus had died on the cross; his blood was shed to pay for our sins, because of his great love. He raised up from the grave, and appeared to the apostles and over 500 others[1] for several weeks, and then he met with the apostles on the Mt of Olives one last time before rising in the air (the ‘ascension’) to sit at the right hand of God the Father in heaven.

On the Day of Pentecost, when Jews had come to Jerusalem from all over the civilized world, the Holy Spirit was poured out on the eleven apostles, and the eleven[2] began miraculously speaking in languages (‘tongues’) that they previously didn’t know.

[1] 1Cor.15:6 [2] Acts 1:26, 2:7, 14, 43

Holy Spirit baptism is different

This speaking in tongues event on the Day of Pentecost was a sign of the baptism in the Holy Spirit. They were ‘immersed’ in the Holy Spirit. This is not the same as water baptism. This baptism in the Holy Spirit was foretold by Jesus a few days earlier. (Acts 1:8) We only have one other example of baptism in the Holy Spirit – Cornelius’ household; they were Gentiles. This indicated the gospel is for everyone; not just the Jews. In each case, it happened to a group, not just an individual, no one commanded it, and no one was obeying a command – it just happened – it was miraculous and it was sent from God.

After the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, Peter, who had the ‘keys to the kingdom’, (Mt. 16:18-19) stood up and gave the first sermon of the church age.

The early church

In the book of Acts, we have the history of the early church, and we have examples of how people responded to the gospel and how they became followers of Christ. Acts is the record of how Christianity, the New Covenant, was actually practiced. This is where we learn how people were converted and how they became Christians. In every example of someone becoming a Christian, they were baptized. It doesn’t always say they believed, yet we know by the context they obviously they did. It doesn’t always say they repented, but just as obviously, we know from the context, that they did.

When the church began, on the Day of Pentecost, Peter, who had the keys to the kingdom (Mt.16:19) preached the first gospel sermon since the New Covenant had gone into effect at Christ’s death. The people must have believed, because they asked “What shall we do?” Acts 2:37-38

Peter commanded them to “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins;…” This was not a suggestion; it was a command.

The call to believe and repent and be baptized is urgent. 3000 were baptized in response to Peter’s message. It was the same day. They didn’t wait. We see the same urgency several times in the Book of Acts.

When Philip explained the gospel to the Ethiopian eunuch (Acts 8:35-36), the eunuch said “Look! Water! What prevents me from being baptized?” When Philip “preached Jesus to him”, (v.35), he must have included the command to be baptized, because He wanted to be baptized immediately.

When Paul and Silas told the Philippian jailor “to believe”, and “spoke the word of the Lord to him”, he was baptized immediately, in the middle of the night. (Acts 16:31-34). Obviously, speaking the “word of the Lord” must have included the instruction to be baptized.

recommended: “..in Newness of Life, A CHRISTIAN GUIDE TO BASIC BIBLICAL DOCTRINES”, by Ron Sunseri. (you can contact the author at sunserirp@gmail.com)

Ron Sunseri’s analysis of Saul’s conversion is well put so I won’t try to improve on it:

“Saul was a lover of God, but an unbeliever in Christ, a persecutor and murderer of Christians. He was on the road to Damascus when he suddenly met Jesus Christ, an experience we will all have at some point in time. Saul’s meeting was during life, however, and for a purpose. Saul was struck blind from his experience and cried out. Jesus answered with His identity, Acts 22:8, and Saul asked what he should do, Acts 22:10. He was obviously a believer at this point. Jesus told him to arise and go into the city and it would be told to him what he must do, Acts 9:6. Now the Lord sent Ananias to tell Saul about his future employment. He also laid hands on him that he might receive his sight back. Then he told Saul something critical in Acts 22:16, “Arise and be baptized and wash away your sins calling on His name.” Remember, Peter linked the same things together in Acts 2:38: baptism, forgiveness of sins, the Lord’s name. Let’s examine Saul’s experience. Saul did not believe in Christ; in fact, he ravaged the church of Christ and murdered Christians, Acts 8:3, but he met Christ on the road and became a believer. Many will say Saul must have been saved when he believed and met Christ physically and personally. However, the Bible says his sins were not washed away until he arose and was baptized, Acts 22:16. We have seen in this conversion of Saul an unbeliever becomes a believer, but not yet saved until his baptism which brought the washing away of sins. What about repentance, isn’t that necessary? In Saul’s case we would not have a more complete repentance. He who ravaged the church began to preach its gospel and add to its number – a complete change in attitude and performance.

Again, his repentance did not wash away his sins any more than his belief; it was overall obedience that culminated in baptism, and there his sins were forgiven.” from “..in Newness of Life”

Why was baptism so urgent?

I can only conclude that it was because Peter and Paul were conveying the message that we’re still in our sins until we respond in obedience not only to believe, but also to put that belief into action by repenting and being baptized. I realize not everyone will agree, and am aware of several arguments that we are saved as soon as we believe. I’ll try to give a good answer to those “faith only” ideas later…

Receiving the “gift of the Holy Spirit”

“Peter said to them, “Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Acts2:38

This is a promise for every believer who repents and is baptized into Christ by immersion. This is not the same as being filled with the Spirit, where someone is completely under the control of the Spirit. This is also not the giving of miraculous gifts, like prophecy or speaking in tongues, because not everyone had miraculous gifts. This gift of the Holy Spirit is a promise that God is with us and will never leave us. “In Him, you also, after listening to the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation—having also believed, you were sealed in Him with the Holy Spirit of promise” Eph.1:13

This gift of the Holy Spirit is constantly developing “fruit” in our lives, as long as we keep on believing and don’t leave the Lord. The Holy Spirit changes us as we grow in our faith and grow to maturity in Christ.

Rom.8:9 says “…if anyone does not have the Spirit of Christ, he does not belong to Him.”

So you might ask, “When do we receive the Holy Spirit?”

Some say we receive the H.S. when we believe, which would make sense if we were saved as soon as we believed, but there are too many scriptures that indicate the need for repentance and confession and obedience to the command to be baptized, in addition to believing. The demons believe, but no one would say that they’re saved. “You believe that God is one. “You do well; the demons also believe, and shudder.” James 2:19

Some of my Christian friends have testified that they experienced receiving the Holy Spirit first and that’s when they believed and became a follower of Christ. They were baptized later when they were taught that it’s a command. I cannot argue with their experience. I praise the Lord that they came to believe in Jesus, however it happened for them. We can’t put the Holy Spirit in a box, He will act whenever and however He wishes.

John 3:8 implies this, but let’s read 3-8 to get the context: “ Jesus answered and said to him, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” 4 Nicodemus *said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? He cannot enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born, can he?” 5 Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Do not be amazed that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ 8 The wind blows where it wishes and you hear the sound of it, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going; so is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”

The Greek word “pneuma” is in play here; it can be translated spirit or wind or breath, depending on context.

The problem with someone personally experiencing the Holy Spirit ‘out of the blue’, so to speak, is that most Christians have not had that experience. If someone asks us what to do to have forgiveness of sins and have the promise of heaven and be saved, it wouldn’t be very helpful if we just told him or her to wait until they have an experience from the Holy Spirit. That’s not the biblical pattern for teaching the gospel.

We do not control the Spirit

We can’t cause anyone to experience the Holy Spirit, or be filled with the Holy Spirit, or be baptized in the Holy Spirit – we do not control the Spirit.

There’s only one verse in the bible that associates a specific time as to when we are promised that we will receive the Holy Spirit – it’s when we obey the command to be baptized:

“…Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.” Acts 2:38

Notice, too that the purpose of baptism is “for the forgiveness of your sins”.

What could be more important than that?

United with Christ

Rom.6:4-5 says “Therefore we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life. For if we have become united with Him in the likeness of His death, certainly we shall also be in the likeness of His resurrection”.

This tells us that baptism unites us with Christ.

Baptized into Christ

The phrase “baptized into Christ” in Rom.6:3 and Gal.3:27 implies that a person is not in Christ if he hasn’t been baptized. The verse in Galatians says we “clothed ourselves with Christ”, or “put on” Christ when we were baptized into Christ.

In addition, there is a passage that tells of new converts who did not receive the Holy Spirit when they believed, and Paul diagnosed the problem as having to do with the fact that they had not been baptized into Christ:

“He said to them “Did you receive the Holy Spirit when you believed?” And they said to him, “No, we have not even heard whether there is a Holy Spirit.” And he said “Into what then were you baptized?” And they said “Into John’s baptism”. Acts 19:1-6

To correct the problem, Paul baptized them in the name of the Lord Jesus. (He also laid hands on them, and then they received miraculous gifts, but that’s another study.)

From this passage, it’s reasonable to conclude that belief alone is not sufficient cause to receive the Holy Spirit.

As mentioned earlier, James 2:19 says “…the demons also believe, and shudder.”

Again, I would conclude that belief must be accompanied by obedience.

Being “filled with the Spirit” is different

Both in the Old Testament and the New, there were instances where an individual was “filled with the Spirit”.

That is a study in itself, but it apparently was when a person was filled and controlled by the Spirit for a limited time. Like the two instances of baptism of the Holy Spirit in Acts 2 and 10, this was different from obeying the command to be baptized in water. When someone is filled with the Spirit, it’s an act of God. We human disciples of Jesus can baptize someone in water, but we can’t fill anyone with the Spirit or baptize anyone in the Spirit. Only God can do that.

Born again

In John 3:5, talking about being ‘born again’, Jesus tells Nicodemus “…unless one is born of water and the Spirit he cannot enter the kingdom of God.” I think that is a reference to water baptism.

A washing

Being born again could be described as being regenerated. Titus 3:5 says Jesus saved us by the “washing of regeneration and renewing by the Holy Spirit”. I believe that is a reference to baptism. The idea of Christians having been ‘washed’ in baptism is brought out in Acts 22:16 “Now why do you delay? Get up and be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on His name.’, and I believe 1Cor.6:11 “Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God” is also referring to the same thing.

Rom.10:9 adds ‘the good confession’, and another important condition: “ that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved”. This agrees with Mt.10:32 “Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father who is in heaven.

On the other hand, if you’re not willing to “confess with your mouth” Jesus as Lord, there must be something lacking in your faith.

We understand and surely can agree that unless you truly believe in your heart; that is, unless your faith is genuinely sincere; neither confession, nor repentance, nor baptism would save anybody.

There is a verse in 1Peter that seems to be ignored by those who don’t think they need to be baptized to be saved. In comparing with Noah and his family being “safely brought through the water”, 1Pet.3:21a says “Corresponding to that, baptism now saves you…”

Obeying the Gospel

2Thess.1:8 speaks of obedience to the gospel. In 1Cor.15:3-4 Paul defines the gospel as the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ. But how do we obey it? By symbolically being baptized into His death, burial and resurrection, just as Rom. 6:3-4 explains.

There is a connection with baptism and the blood of Christ

Everyone agrees that we’re saved by the blood of Christ. But not everyone has noticed the parallel between the blood of Christ and baptism.

1.Jesus said His blood was “poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins”. Peter said “repent and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins …”

2.Ananias told Paul to “arise, and be baptized, and wash your sins away” 1John1:7b says “…the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.” Rev.1:5b says something similar: “To Him who loves us and released us from our sins by His blood.”

3.Heb.9:14 says “how much more will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without blemish to God, cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God? Compare that to 1Pet.3:21 “Corresponding to that, baptism now saves you—not the removal of dirt from the flesh, but an appeal to God for a good conscience—through the resurrection of Jesus Christ”.

What baptism is Not

Most of the New Testament was written in Greek. The Greek word “baptizo” means to immerse. The Catholic Church substituted sprinkling for immersion, and sprinkled (or ‘poured’) babies as if that would make them a Christian. They must have realized it wasn’t scriptural, so when the bible was translated into English, the original Greek word “baptizo” was transliterated directly into English as “baptism”, not wanting to translate the actual meaning as “immersion”, because that would raise a question as to why they had begun the practice of sprinkling instead of immersing in water. It was the Council of Ravenna, in 1311, that changed the form from immersion to pouring.

Sprinkling (or pouring) is not baptism. If you have only been sprinkled, you still need to be immersed to obey the command to be baptized.

The practice of ‘baptizing’ babies or infants is not any more scriptural than sprinkling. A baby doesn’t qualify for baptism. A baby can’t know what it is to have faith or to repent. A person has to be old enough to understand what sin is and who Jesus is and why we need to believe and repent and commit our lives to him as Savior.

other viewpoints

Some brothers say baptism (immersion) is not essential to salvation. One of their main arguments is taken from Ephesians 2:8-9, which says we’re saved by grace through faith, not by works. But when we’re baptized, it’s God who is doing the work; not us. We’re just submitting and obeying. God is doing the ‘work’ of washing our sins away.

Personally, I found repentance a lot more difficult than baptism, that is, more like ‘work’. But that’s still different from the idea that we’re not saved by ‘works’. ‘Works’ that don’t save us are things that people do to try to earn or deserve salvation. We could never earn our salvation. If we could, then Jesus wouldn’t have had to die on the cross to pay for our sins. That’s what it means to say we are saved by grace.

By the way, when I was baptized, I didn’t do any work at all; in fact someone else did the ‘work’ of lowering me into the water and raising me back up.

God’s grace

What we need to see is that God’s love and His grace and the blood of Christ and forgiveness and our belief and faith and confession and repentance and baptism are ALL part of the mystery of the gospel that is revealed in the New Testament.

As for baptism, to say that baptism is not essential for our salvation is to say something that the bible does not say.

Not by faith alone

We need to be careful to study and teach the whole word of God without taking anything out.

We also need to be very careful about adding to the Word. I recently saw a protestant denomination’s doctrine statement that adds to the Word. It said “We are saved by grace alone through faith alone.”

This statement is not found in the Bible. It’s from Ephesians 2:8, but the word “alone” isn’t there.

This teaching of salvation by faith alone originated with Martin Luther. He was over-reacting to the even worse doctrine of salvation by works as taught by the Catholic Church, and he went to the other extreme.

“Faith only” is a man-made doctrine, and most ‘mainline’ protestant evangelical denominations have subscribed to it. But the only place in the Bible where the two words, faith and alone are found joined together is in James 2:24, which says “…a man is justified by works, and not by faith alone”. James’ use of the word “works” here is not about trying to earn salvation, but rather as evidence of true faith. Read the context, in James 2:14-26. James’ conclusion is that “faith without works is dead.” So it’s important to define what we mean by works.

An outward sign?

You’ve probably heard baptism described as “an outward sign of an inward grace”.

That is another phrase that is not found in the bible. It seems to be an attempt to conflate two different concepts.

We’re saved by grace - that’s absolutely biblical. But that is a gift from God, and the grace that saves us does not come from within us. Ephesians 2:8 says “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God”. Notice the phrase “not of yourselves” - it comes from God. Baptism is not an outward sign of an inward grace. ‘Inward’ grace comes later, as we grow to maturity in Christ. Also, calling baptism an ‘outward sign’ has a connotation of something that is only outward, or superficial. That probably is not the intention, but the phrase is misleading.

Jesus commanded the apostles to make disciples and baptize them, and Peter commanded everyone to repent and be baptized. It doesn’t have to be complicated.

What about the thief on the cross?

There are sincere believers in Christ who say “The thief on the cross wasn’t baptized, so baptism isn’t necessary for salvation”. This attitude is usually called “faith only”, meaning all you need is faith. Ironically, since, as I said, it’s usually sincere believers who say this, most of them actually have been baptized into Christ by immersion, because they do believe in obeying God’s commands. It’s kind of funny in a way, because by Jesus’ own words, “He that believes and has been baptized shall be saved”, so they are saved even if they are in error about whether baptism is essential or not. So even though we’ve disagreed on this, I consider them my brothers and sisters in Christ, and I know the Lord loves them.

The thief on the cross is not relevant for two reasons: first, there was no way he could obey a command to be baptized, just like a person who accepts Christ on his deathbed and takes his last breath. God knows the heart – he knows whether they would have obeyed if they had been able.

Secondly, the new covenant hadn’t gone into effect yet. Jesus hadn’t died yet. Hebrews 9:15-16 makes it clear a testament doesn’t go into effect until the death of the testator: “15 For this reason He is the Mediator of a new covenant, since a death has occurred for the redemption of the sins that were committed under the first covenant, so that those who are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance. 16 For where there is a will, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator.” Modern English Version

As noted earlier, the New Testament Church and the practice of the New Covenant didn’t begin until Peter’s sermon on the Day of Pentecost in Acts ch.2.

“Be diligent to present yourself approved to God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the word of truth”. 2Tim.2:15 An accurate handling of the Word includes being able to differentiate between the Old Covenant and the New.

What about John 3:16, etc?

More from Ron Sunseri - “Some will ask about the many scriptures that state that if you believe you shall have eternal life. For example, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” This verse of scripture is a beautiful one and could not be more accurate nor show the love of God more completely. As we fit this verse into the plan of salvation, we would merely ask the question, “Do you believe that to enter the kingdom of heaven one must repent?” The Bible is clear that God requires repentance. See Mark 1:15, 6:12, Acts 3:19, and Acts 26:20.

“This repentance must be manifest in the lives of believers. However, if we were to take John 3:16 alone for salvation, it does not say anything about repentance; but we have established through scripture that repentance is required. We would be on shaky ground to presume our salvation on one scripture rather than harmonizing the entire New Testament. Believing is a very vital part of salvation, but it is only part.” Ron Sunseri, “…in Newness of Life, A CHRISTIAN GUIDE TO BASIC BIBLICAL DOCTRINES”

The examples of New Covenant conversion are found in the Book of Acts

Acts is the history of the early church. Acts is the record of how Christianity, the New Covenant, was actually put into practice. This is where we learn how people were converted and how they became Christians. And in each case, the new converts were baptized by immersion in water.

A final plea for unity

Jesus wants us to be One in Him. The devil wants us to be divided. Let’s not be divided on this issue of baptism. Let’s be very careful to examine the scriptures and not be misled by the “doctrines and traditions of men”. Lord, give us minds that are open to the truth, and willing to change our opinions if they’ve differed from what the bible actually teaches. The most powerful way to show our unity is through our love and respect for one another. “By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35