References - Gen.1:1, John 1:1-3, Rom.1:18-20; Psalm 139:13-14, Col.1:16-17, Heb.1:3

Many sincere Christians have been told evolution is a scientific fact but have never heard that there are thousands of qualified scientists who disagree. You don’t get order from chaos or by accident or a big bang.

LESSON PURPOSE: We need to have answers when our children, grandchildren, and others have questions about evolution and have doubts about the bible. They won’t get objective answers from the education system.

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A reason to take Genesis as literal history: Jesus took Genesis as factual. He quoted from both Genesis 1:27 and 2:24 as the basis for his teaching on marriage and divorce:

“Haven’t you read,” he replied, “that at the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female,’ and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh’?” Mt.19:4-5

Here is a link to a summary.

Creation Science. Today, we’ll look at the origin of life.

One of the greatest unanswered questions in science is how life began in the first place. Here are two of the big hurdles:

Information. DNA contains a huge amount of information—like a computer code or language. How did nonliving chemicals become the first living cell? Sir Fred Hoyle put the probability for the formation of the most basic of cells by natural processes at (at best) 1 in 1040,000 Irreducibly complex. Darwin thought a cell was just a blob of protoplasm. Today we know a living cell has thousands of parts, like miniature factories. There are many parts that have to be there for a cell to be alive and reproduce. They could not have ‘evolved’ gradually; they all are needed at the same time.

In Paul’s letter to the church in the Greek city of Colossae, speaking of Christ, he wrote:

6 For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. 17 He is before all things, and in him all things hold together. Col.1:16-17

In his letter to the Romans, Paul wrote:

18 The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness, 19 since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. 20 For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse. Rom.1:18-20

The Origin of Life - Where Did the Information in our Cells Come From?

1.DNA is not simply a chemical molecule. It functions much like a digital language, using four chemical “letters” arranged in precise sequences. These sequences instruct cells how to build proteins, regulate metabolism, repair damage, and reproduce. In effect, DNA serves as the operating manual for every living organism.

A.Information differs fundamentally from chemistry. The biological elements that make up DNA are important, but the order in which they are arranged is what carries meaning. This distinction can be compared to ink on paper. The ink itself contains no message until the letters are arranged into meaningful words. B.Throughout human experience, complex information has always been observed to come from an intelligent source. Books originate from authors. Computer software originates from programmers. Engineering drawings originate from engineers. They don’t just put themselves together by accident. C.DNA belongs in the same category. It contains highly organized, functional information that is vastly more complex than any human computer code.

A Living Cell is Irreducibly Complex

By “irreducibly”, we mean all the parts have to be there at the same time, to have life

A.Even the simplest known cell requires:

DNA or RNA

Proteins

Cell membrane

Molecular machines

Energy production (ATP)

Information processing and repair systems

Ability to replicate

B.These components depend on each other, making gradual assembly by natural processes impossible.

DNA is needed to make proteins.

Proteins are needed to copy and interpret DNA.

C.Modern cells are often compared to miniature factories. Within each microscopic cell are systems responsible for manufacturing proteins, producing energy, transporting materials, repairing damage, copying genetic information, and regulating thousands of simultaneous chemical reactions.

These systems are interdependent.

DNA stores the genetic instructions.

Proteins interpret and copy DNA.

Enzymes accelerate virtually every chemical reaction.

Cell membranes regulate the movement of materials.

ATP provides usable energy.

Ribosomes manufacture proteins.

Without any one of these systems, life cannot function.

Conclusion: If evolution can’t even explain how living cells could have formed by chance, the whole theory is without foundation. More-The Theory of Evolution is Just a Theory

Resources: AnswersinGenesis.com, ICR.org, creation.com, genesisapologetics.com

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/answers-to-questions-about-genesis?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/answers-genesis-part-2?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/methuselahs-record-breaking-age?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/have-you-ever-heard-a-robin-sing?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/surprise-everything-is-a-living-fossil?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/if-science-cant-be-questioned-its?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/laws-vs-theories?

https://alchristie.substack.com/p/dragons-or-dinosaurs?

Shortly after teaching this class, I came across a good article on the origin of life written by Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, in his blog, 10/15/26.