My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
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Al Christie,

Thanks for presenting these thoughts about reality and the Bible. They are very interesting. Science and engineering are good at explaining a lot of things. But they are inadequate for explaining other things. Good scientists and engineers know that.

For example, we understand how gravity works, but we don't know what it is or why it exists. Gravity is the root cause of many processes in the universe.

Life, time and space are much more complicated than gravity.

So we don't have scientific answers to many things.

What is the Bible and Who was Christ? How much is The Inspired Word of God and How much are good guesses? We don't have answers on these questions either. We know that we have to accept the Bible based on Faith, and more and more people have less and less faith. We exist and live well enough. That is all some are interested in.

We can continue to think about these things and carefully decide what is fact and what is Faith. Many of the best thinkers in Judaism, Christianity, and other faith systems do a lot of good. Other individuals and their organizations can do stupid and terrible things.

Is there Paradise? Where is it? Who is there? We have some answers, not complete or perfect, but good enough and useful.

These are personal reflections of an 85 year old engineer who has enjoyed living in the USA, Germany, and Switzerland, travelled to many countries, and worked through the Internet with people of many more cultures.

Speaking and reading more than one language expands one's universe.

Computers and AI can't replace human experiences.

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