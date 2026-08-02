The picture above is taken from their website

The US has abundant coal resources. Why not use them?

0:00 -7:16

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Frontieras says we can buy shares at $9.01 each, until next Thursday, August 6th. After that, they imply they will be asking a higher price if they make more shares available.

After more than 10 years of research and labwork and testing, Frontieras has secured patents on their method of fractionating coal into several useful products, instead of just burning the raw material.

You will no doubt wonder why the big oil companies haven’t already done this. They do know how to fractionate coal. In fact, China has an active industry gasifying coal, which is helping them get along with less oil imports during the Iran War.

What Frontieras discovered is how to do it much more economically and profitably.

Their trademarked name brand is FasForm, and they have reserved the name FASF as their stock ticker for when they hope to become tradeable on Nasdaq.

again, the above screen and link for the video is from their website

Frontieras has experienced, well qualified leadership. I really like their philosophy of allowing us ‘little guys’ to buy shares in the company early - unlike so many startups that only let millionaires and billionaires in on the ground floor.

I have to call them a startup, and startups are statistically very risky, but there are significant differences in this case. Ten years of preparation. Patents. Testing the process and claiming it to be profitable. Ready-made markets for products that are already in steady demand. Secured supply chain of coal as feedstock, from American suppliers. Good timing - coal is making a comeback.

Frontieras has already broken ground for its first commercial $850 million FASForm™ plant in Mason County, West Virginia. They have a 183-acre site on the Ohio River. Unlike the massive landfill concerns of worn out wind turbines and solar panels, this business will have essentially zero waste. Their projections are to convert 2.7 million tons of coal annually into the refined fuels and chemicals shown above. The plant is expected to be complete by the middle of 2028.

warning to amateur investors

At this point, prior to being listed as tradeable shares of stock on a regular stock exchange, this is an illiquid investment. That means your money is tied up, until such time as they become listed on the NasDaq stock exchange. At that time, you could resell your shares on the open market if you need the money. The only other way you could get your money out is if another company buys Frontieras, which is unlikely, because I don’t think Frontieras would sell.

So don’t invest money that you might need back any time soon.

I’m not an investment advisor - I’m just sharing news about this company and why I personally bought some shares.