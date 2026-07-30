My DIY hybrid solar project is still rather bogged down. I had an electrical inspector come out to see if my final DC and AC wiring hookup plans were satisfactory. OK on the DC, but on the AC it seems like the goalposts keep changing. The other, earlier inspector gave me a bum steer. He told me I could put a 60A breaker in the main panel. He even told me where to put it. But this inspector told me I couldn’t have more than a 40A breaker in my main 200A panel. He said I need a “line tap” - which is kind of scary, because it involves piercing the big AC input cables coming from the meter. The line tap will divert the power to and from PGE around the bus bars in the main panel “so the busbars won’t melt”. Yikes!

That raises more questions, like where then, do I put the 60A breaker. So I’m having an electrical contractor come out for an estimate on that part. Stay tuned…

what I learned about Lazard’s LCOE modeling calculations

A wind farm must be entirely rebuilt and recapitalized every 25 years. A nuclear plant has an 80-year lifespan. You have to buy and install wind turbines three separate times by then. Yet, in Lazard's standard energy cost comparison (LCOE), wind miraculously still looks cheaper. One of the reasons (there are several other flaws in their comparisons) is their financial shenanigans. They use a sky high 10% ‘discount rate’ for present value calculations, based on assumptions that are questionable, to say the least. This has the effect of making future costs of wind and solar look ridiculously low. With this type of mathematics, nuclear gets punished for having all its capital costs paid at startup. Wind is rewarded for pushing its replacement costs into the “invisible” discounted future. It’s a numbers trick. The world we live in is not a make-believe model.

nuclear update

Epoch Times had a good article yesterday on the status of nuclear power, with emphasis on the SMR developers meeting a faster timetable since President Trump’s policy picking 10 companies for eligibility for financing in the race to get SMRs approved and up and running. Here’s the link so you can read the whole thing.

0:00 -6:32

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Diminishing returns

Today I’m adding a small part of Richard Lyon’s essay (scroll down) to my earlier post:

from Richard Lyon’s substack - read the whole article for for a more complete explanation of Britain’s complicated ‘cost for difference’ subsidy system. Basically the government guarantees the renewables developers a certain price (the ‘strike’ price) for the electricity they generate. When there’s lots of wind or sun, the excess electricity isn’t needed by the grid, so the producers can’t get a decent price from the utilities. The difference between that wholesale price and the guarantee is subsidized, so they can’t lose!

Wind is paid least, then, [by the utility - AC] exactly when it is generating most. Average the price across everything a wind farm sells, and you get the figure that actually matters to it: its capture price — the price it truly earns from the market,... Because wind sells so much of its output into the cheap [high wind - AC] hours it has itself created [by overbuilding - AC], its capture price… slides lower the more wind you build.⁵ The industry has a blunter word for the slide: cannibalisation. Wind eats its own revenue. Now put the two sides of the guarantee together. The strike price is fixed; the capture price falls as the fleet grows; and the subsidy is the space between them. So the more wind Britain builds, the wider that space becomes. The guarantee does not get cheaper to honour as the industry matures. It gets more expensive, for as long as the fleet keeps growing. (emphasis mine - AC)

As I mentioned in my previous article (see link above), there are also diminishing returns when building additional solar farms. The extra solar energy at mid-day isn’t needed, but there is no extra at night, no matter how many new panels you put up.