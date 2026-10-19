It’s a little early to draw conclusions, but I’ll take a stab at it.

The logical way for Elon Musk to offer a gift of a share of SpaceX to kids would be through the Trump Accounts. SpaceX is already on the stock market; Anthropic is not, and may never be.

Wall St Journal calculated giving a share of SpaceX to every US child under 18 would run around $10 billion or more, but it occurs to me that Musk may have been thinking of ‘kids’ as children under 12, which would throw that calculation way off.

Anyway, it would be a win-win for the kids and SpaceX, because there is a tax advantage to donating shares of stock, besides the nice PR.

Anthropic, on the other hand, apparently doesn’t like kids or Trump Accounts. Their idea is to give money to a fund that they would set up, no doubt with all sorts of legal mumbo jumbo to give them complete control of which “charities” would benefit. It’s possible that they would be giving all that money through politically biased channels. Since it’s not an existing fund, there’s no way we can check it out. It’s a black hole.

So a presently non-existing IPO would set up a presently non-existing ‘Fund’, if the IPO ever launches.

There’s simply no comparison.

If Elon Musk uses Trump Accounts for the gifts, we know exactly where the guardrails are. For example, the kids own the account; the parents can add to it, but they cannot take a penny out of it.

If you’re not familiar with the Trump Accounts, here they are: