My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Kathy Adkins's avatar
Kathy Adkins
3m

I hear that these trucks are either on the road or will be soon in test mode in Oklahoma, but I have yet to encounter one in my more rural area. Will be interesting to see what rules technology is featured beyond speed limits. It would be a boon to county road and bridge life and safety if it would not allow semitrucks on posted routes. With data center and “green” energy traffic, noncompliance is taking a heavy toll lately.

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