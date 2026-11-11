I was reading Stanberry Digest and came across this glimpse of what’s happening already and how it will affect our future in a good way. It was originally from Jeff Brown’s Sept. 22 “Bleeding Edge” e-letter. Jeff Brown is the founder and CEO of Brownstone Research. He “explains why autonomous driving demand will only increase from here and what that means for the AI build-out...”

I’m not recommending Jeff Brown or Aurora Innovation. However, I am excited about autonomous vehicles, and am sure they are the future. And it’s not at all hard to imagine just about everything becoming autonomous, from water-skiing boats to private airplanes. By the time my body fails and my driver’s license is taken away, it will be fun to let a computer on motorized wheels take me to and from church, shopping, and the doctor’s office.

Aurora Innovation bought Uber’s self-driving division and Uber is a major stockholder in Aurora.

Although sounding like a lot of hype for Aurora (a cautionary word on that below), here is part of what Stanberry Digest printed:

Aurora is a leader in autonomous driving, but it has focused on freight-hauling trucks. And in July, the company announced its second-generation trucks, capable of fully autonomous driving without anyone behind the wheel… As of June, Aurora had completed 440,000 fully autonomous miles with its technology in freight-hauling applications. Aurora uses a third party, Roush, to retrofit trucks with Aurora’s autonomous-driving hardware and software. By the end of the year, it will have the ability to produce 1,000 autonomous trucks annually. There has long been a very large labor shortage in truck drivers, especially for long-haul freight. Aurora's technology – which is autonomous technology retrofitted to Class 8 diesel-powered trucks, combined with the electric Tesla Semi, of which the long-range version has a range of 500 miles – provides a solution for the entire industry... one that supports economic growth.

Aurora is on the stock market as AUR. I looked it up and found out it would be a very risky investment indeed.

Yahoo finance says

Aurora Innovation has been sold to investors as a long runway bet on autonomous trucking at scale. The Q3 2026 print tells a harsher story. The company booked just US$3 million in revenue against a net loss of US$234 million, while the stock slipped about 4% today to around US$4.21. That gap between a multiyear growth dream and a business still burning heavy cash, with more than US$1b on the balance sheet funding the push, is what moved the market. The rest of the quarter fills in how much strain that path puts on the stock.

The next few years will tell the story for Aurora. They might survive and eventually become profitable. In the early 1900s, there were about 30 car companies, but only a few became successful.

One thing is sure - regardless of which companies come out on top, driverless vehicles are in our near future, in a big way.

I’ve been skeptical of battery electric vehicles for many reasons. But the software for autonomous driving can be used for gas and diesel vehicles, so it’s here to stay, even if EVs flame out.

GM’s Super Cruise or Ford's BlueCruise already have driver-assisted software in ICE

What GM’s Roadmap Looks Like (some of this is from Ai)

Current Super Cruise (Level 2): It is a hands-free driver assistance system that requires you to keep your eyes on the road and remain ready to take over at any moment. [1, 2]

Next-Gen Eyes-Off (Level 3): GM is testing a more advanced iteration that allows drivers to look away from the road for extended periods under specific conditions (initially on mapped highways). [1, 2, 3]

Long-Term “Mission Mode” Vision: GM executives have outlined a long-term goal where vehicles could eventually handle off-highway and occupant-free tasks (such as running errands or picking up groceries), though true full autonomy (Level 4/5 everywhere) remains a gradual, phased rollout rather than immediate

Ford:

Current Status: BlueCruise is strictly a Level 2 hands-free highway driving-assist system that requires the driver to keep their eyes on the road and remain ready to take control. [1, 2]

Next-Gen Upgrades: Ford announced plans for upgraded hardware and software (including point-to-point progression and expanded automation) arriving ahead of its major 2028 milestone. [1, 2]

Level 3 Scope: Unlike fully driverless “robotaxi” autonomy (Level 4/5), Level 3 eyes-off driving means the car can drive itself under specific conditions (such as on designated highways) and allow the driver to look away, though the human must still be available to take over if the system requests it.

1. Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai has explicitly committed to bringing advanced autonomous driving technology to gas-powered and hybrid vehicles. While many automakers deploy self-driving stacks exclusively on electric vehicle (EV) platforms, Hyundai explicitly stated that its upcoming automated driving architecture will be adapted for both EVs and internal combustion engines. They aim to minimize any efficiency or battery-drain penalties traditionally caused by heavy computing stacks on traditional 12V alternators. Hyundai’s premium brand, Genesis, along with Hyundai and Kia models, already feature the highly rated Highway Driving Assist (HDA II) across their gas and SUV lineups. [1, 2, 3]

2. Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota approaches autonomy through its “Guardian” (active safety) and “Chauffeur” (self-driving) tracks, managed by its tech subsidiary, Woven by Toyota. Their Teammate Level 2+ hands-free system is deployed on several of their high-end gas and hybrid powertrains (such as the Lexus LS and Toyota Mirai). Additionally, Toyota is a major investor in the autonomous vehicle firm Pony.ai, utilizing a mix of platforms that are not restricted to battery-electrics. [1, 2, 3, 4]

. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz was the first automaker to receive regulatory approval for a Level 3 autonomous system (DRIVE PILOT) in the United States (specifically in California and Nevada). While they offer this technology on their electric EQS, the system is fundamentally engineered for their flagship S-Class, which continues to run on gas and mild-hybrid architectures. Their standard Drive Pilot Assist features also heavily populate their premium diesel and gasoline SUVs and sedans globally. [1, 2, 3]

4. BMW Group

BMW offers its Personal Pilot L3 (Level 3 hands-free) and Highway Assistant (allowing hands-free driving up to 85 mph). Because BMW utilizes “flexible” vehicle architectures—where the same vehicle model frame is manufactured as a gas, plug-in hybrid, or full electric—their autonomous hardware and software packages are actively deployed across their traditional gas-powered lines like the BMW 7 Series and X5. [1, 2, 3]

5. Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan remains a major developer of consumer-facing autonomy with its ProPILOT Assist 2.0 / 2.1 systems. This high-definition, map-backed system allows for hands-free single-lane highway driving and is packaged into accessible, mainstream gas-powered vehicles like the Nissan Rogue and Nissan Murano. [1, 2]

Heavy-Duty Autonomous Trucking (Diesel Specialists)

If you look beyond passenger cars into the commercial sector, the development of autonomous systems for diesel engines is actually where the industry is seeing the most immediate commercial application. Autonomous trucking companies partner with heavy-vehicle manufacturers to automate existing diesel platforms: [1]

Daimler Truck (Freightliner): Partnered with Torc Robotics to build full Level 4 autonomous driving systems directly into its flagship diesel semi-trucks.

Volvo Trucks / PACCAR (Peterbilt & Kenworth): Both trucking giants have partnered with Aurora Innovation. Aurora’s autonomous “Driver” platform is currently being deployed on public highways using traditional, heavy-duty diesel-powered freight trucks. [1, 2, 3]