Image is from Tuco’s Child post

whether it’s a building or an EV, the principle is the same - count the cost first

“But don’t begin until you count the cost. For who would begin construction of a building without first calculating the cost to see if there is enough money to finish it? Otherwise, you might complete only the foundation before running out of money, and then everyone would laugh at you. They would say, ‘There’s the person who started that building and couldn’t afford to finish it!’ Luke 14:28-30

0:00 -9:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I enjoyed reading Tuco’s Child substack 1/4/26 , and the pictures with their irony and humor alone are worth your time to check out the whole article, so I’ll just borrow one image, and pass on a few takeaways that I thought particularly enlightening and memorable.

The first part can be summarized by saying that when you do some simple math, it’s clear that my generation will never see mass adoption of EVs - in fact, it’s quite possible that no generation will see it, for two reasons - the cost to reach full scale adoption of EVs would be astronomical, and gas powered internal combustion engines (ICEs) are better.

Then it gets into some of the reasons. I excerpted some quotes. Where you see 3 dots …, that means I skipped some text for brevity. I also added some bold type and a few italicized comments of my own. Here’s some choice pieces from Tuco’s Child, authored by Urs Broderick Furrer:

In addition to the cost that the conversion to EVs would have imposed on the taxpayer, EVs are not, as widely assumed, zero emission. EVs are, and for the foreseeable future, will continue to be powered by electricity generated by coal, oil and natural gas; and the carbon dioxide generated from producing one EV battery alone, is equivalent to eight years of carbon dioxide emissions from one ICE vehicle.

EVs, being significantly heavier than ICE vehicles, produce significantly more toxic tire dust than ICE vehicles…carcinogenic particulate pollution from car tires is as much as 2,000 times worse than vehicle exhaust pipes.

…in order to meet climate goals, the IEA estimated in 2022 that the production of lithium would have to increase by 4,100%, graphite by 2,400%, cobalt by 2,000%, nickel by 1,800% and rare earth materials by 600%. [all this mining, much of it in 3rd world countries, is taking a huge toll on the environment, plus cancelling any supposed reduction in the dreaded CO2 emissions]

Moreover, the water intensive process necessary to mine such minerals would have made the necessary increases in production difficult to say the least. For example, in order to extract one metric ton of lithium (approximately enough for 125 EV batteries), it takes about 2 million liters of water. More than half of the world’s lithium lies beneath the salt flats beneath the Andean regions of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, one of the world’s driest regions. I need water to live. I don’t need an EV to live.

…regular use of the faster charging DCFCs reduces battery life because the higher current raises battery temperatures. Additionally, as noted by Arthur Novichenko in Hotcars.com, different “automakers use three kinds of DC fast charges: most automakers use the SAE Combined Charging System, Nissan and Mitsubishi use CHAdeMO, and Tesla uses Tesla Supercharger. The absence of vehicle compatibility is different from universal vehicle access to gas stations…

Moreover, EVs lose a significant amount of the expected driving range in cold weather. According to the AAA, the average driving range of an EV decreases by 41 percent at temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. [more, if you turn the heater on] … Similarly,… extreme warm temperatures requiring the use of air conditioning can reduce EV driving range by as much as 17 percent. [Also, battery life is reduced by high temps]

More than a mere inconvenience, one of the clear drawbacks of EVs is the inability to charge them during power outages. [You’ll need a generator]… How do you charge your EV to escape a hurricane, or the aftermath of an earthquake or tornado if there is no power? [Even if you have a generator, in an emergency, can you spare a few hours to wait for a charge?] What about those who get stranded on highways where fast approaching snowstorms suddenly trap those stuck in rush hour traffic forcing people to sit in their cars for hours and often abandoning their cars…? When the storm clears, emergency responders can deliver gasoline to the cars with empty gas tanks. What do we do if hundreds or thousands of those cars are EVs with no access to a battery charge? Good question!

…automakers lose, on average, $6,000 for every EV they sell. According to Grok AI, since 2020, legacy automakers have lost between $50-$70 billion dollars: Ford ($19.5 billion), GM ($8-10 billion), Volkswagen ($15-20 billion), Stellantis ($5-7 billion), Hyundai ($4-6 billion), Toyota ($3-5 billion), Honda ($1-2 billion), Nissan ($3-4 billion), and BMW/Mercedes (a combined $4-6 billion). [You’d think they’d learn]

Much more could be said, but these and other points from Tuco’s Child are appreciated, and again, I recommend the whole article.