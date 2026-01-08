My Two Cents

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

Solid breakdown on why the EV push doesn't add up economically or enviornmentally. The water usage stat for lithium extraction really puts things in perspective, specially in those Andean regions. Ive noticed most mainstream coverage completly skips over the battery production emissions and the charging infrastructure limitations. The cold weather range loss is something EV owners I know personally complain about constantly.

