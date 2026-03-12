The focus in this post is on the difficult and rather futile attempt to economically add longer duration to grid-size battery backup. The costly mistake is subsidizing it, throwing good money after bad. Also some comments on batteries in general..

Typical lithium-ion grid-size battery electric storage (BESS) is only 4 hours of rated power. At longer durations, lithium-ion batteries degrade faster. Alternative LDES (long duration energy storage) is an attempt to develop battery banks that can deliver rated power for 8-12 hours or more.

It must not be easy, because so far, very few of these projects look commercially viable.

Modo Energy published a thorough report on the present status of LDES globally:

Alternative LDES remain pre-commercial despite $6bn in funding

​Multiple technologies are racing to deliver cost-competitive storage. They target durations that lithium-ion cannot economically serve. Rising renewable penetration exposes multi-day gaps when wind and solar generation are low. These technologies aim to fill that window. ​These alternative LDES technologies fall into four families:

Electrochemical systems (flow batteries, zinc hybrid, metal-air)

Mechanical systems (adiabatic compressed air, liquid air, gravity-based storage, novel pumped hydro)

Thermal storage (latent and sensible heat)

Chemical storage/Hydrogen

Compressed air, liquid air and some thermal systems aim for 12-24 hours, seeking a window where lithium-ion economics become less certain. Meanwhile, Iron-air batteries target multi-day discharge and aim for an extremely low cost per MWh stored. These duration claims remain largely declarative. Most technologies lack sufficient commercial trading operations backlog to validate performance at scale or prove their cost assumptions in real-world deployments. Cost data for alternative LDES remains sparse and often modelled rather than observed. Company disclosures typically rely on projected learning curves rather than realised performance. Nevertheless, comparing technologies across discharge duration and cycling patterns allows us to confront stated ambition with economic reality.

read the full article Here - it’s more comprehensive - I’ve only given you a taste

gravity-based systems

The dominant version is pumped-storage hydroelectricity, which stores energy by pumping water uphill and later letting it fall back through turbines.

Pumped hydro is already the largest grid-scale storage technology worldwide, with hundreds of operating plants.

So pumped hydro works, but the problem is similar to hydroelectric dams on rivers - the suitable locations are determined by topography, and most of them are already used. Also, of course, is the obvious difference that rivers flow all by themselves- they don’t have to be pumped. Pumped hydro requires two reservoirs and energy to run the pump.

New “gravity battery” concepts (blocks, pistons, mine shafts, etc.) are attempts to replicate pumped hydro without needing mountains or reservoirs.

Energy Vault company built a 25 MW / 100 MWh gravity storage facility in Jiangsu, China, which lifts and lowers large blocks to store energy.

I checked out one of the other gravity-based storage methods and found an entity called Gravity Power. It places a big cylinder and piston in the ground, using recirculated water and presumably surplus energy to operate a pump that can hydraulically raise the heavy piston to store potential energy and later release it when needed. Simple, but expensive to build. But allegedly not as expensive as other storage methods.

According to Gravity Power, theirs is the most economical system:

difficulty getting funding

Thomas Shepstone’s ‘Energy Security and Freedom’ posted a guest piece from Robert Bradley 3/10/26 about the pullback of funding for these type projects.

Besides the great quote “Political Economy 101 — markets pick winners, leaving losers for government”, the philanthropy of billionaires like Bill Gates seems to be drying up. The goal was to “mobilize a total of $15 billion in project finance for technologies like green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, direct air capture, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon cement and steel.”

So LDES is grouped along with a bunch of other ideas that aren’t working out. The laws of physics and chemistry and economics prevail in the real world.

Why are billions of dollars being spent on these endeavors?

The reason is because the 4 or so hours of backup power from most grid batteries are insufficient security for providing electricity in year round weather conditions, if that electricity is to come from wind or solar.

One of the reasons I used the word “futile” in the opening is because going from 4 to 8 or 12 hours backup still won’t help if the bad weather lasts for a week, which is hardly unheard of.

We don’t get any power from solar after sundown, and we don’t get any power from wind unless the wind is blowing, and at the right speeds - between 8 and 55 mph. And neither wind turbines nor batteries can be depended on to work when it’s 20 below.

Trying to make up for this problem with battery storage just adds another layer of complication and expense.

Batteries are low density energy storage, they don’t actually produce any energy (they just store energy that was produced some other way), and they can’t store enough to be all that helpful in extreme situations. A chain (ie., the grid) is only as strong as its weakest link. Batteries also have limited lifetimes, become exponentially inefficient as temps drop from freezing to 20 or more degrees below freezing, degrading with time and especially at high ambient temps or with a high rate of cycling.

We all know this. I don’t even remember how many times I’ve been disappointed when batteries start wearing out and no longer hold a significant charge.

The alternative energy storage systems mentioned in the beginning all have the same problem as batteries - they hope to be ‘re-charged’ with ‘surplus’ energy during the good, sunny, windy times - but will be useless in those ‘weak link’ extremely bad times. The chain would break if it weren’t for coal, oil, gas, and nuclear. So why not just stick with what works all the time?

I’ve barely scratched the surface, but out of time…