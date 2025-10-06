My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy's avatar
Christy
11h

Good article, but there is one typo. It is the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, not the tree of life that is forbidden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
Bill Barlow's avatar
Bill Barlow
12h

Good stuff Al, I can tell you have reading your book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture