bitcoin has new risks plus the miners are barely profitable at present

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I’m re-evaluating bitcoin (BTC) again. It hasn’t kept going up like gold. It got up to about $126,000, then pulled back – today it’s $90,000. Nothing unusual about volatility and price drops for BTC, except this time is different.

Both gold and BTC are considered safe havens against currency devaluation. BTC easily crosses national boundaries and gold is much harder to carry across a border without being seized in a crisis, like at the Venezuela’s/Columbia border, for example.

But otherwise, gold is looking like a much safer way to hedge against fiat paper currencies’ loss of value. Gold is also a critical and strategic mineral -

I wrote about this on New Years Day ‘26.

BTC still has all the risks from hackers, plus a couple new ones.

Quantum computers aren’t science fiction any more. from Ai: “Quantum computers aren’t just faster; they offer exponential power increases, able to tackle problems classical supercomputers can’t, sometimes completing tasks in minutes that would take billions of years, due to using qubits (superposition) to process many possibilities at once, making them incredibly powerful for specific complex simulations”.

The question is, what if quantum computers can hack the password security of the exchanges, or even BTC and the blockchain itself? You could be wiped out, or BTC value could go to zero. Quantum computers, so far, are not reliably accurate, but for cracking passwords, you don’t need accuracy - what you need is the power to try out lots of possibilities all at once - and that’s what quantum computers do.

Another thing that’s different is that BTC mining is getting more expensive because electricity is getting more expensive, and miners are having to compete for that electric power, because the ai data centers of FB, Amazon, Google, etc need that juice too.

the other side of the coin

Gold, once it’s mined, doesn’t need any more power to maintain it. BTC and the blockchain need constant, 24/7 power to keep the blockchain ledger of digital transactions up to date, and miners are barely making any profit unless BTC goes back up and stays up. It could, of course, but there’s certainly no guarantee.

bitcoin (white line) vs gold, from 2020 to present

The market is showing a divergence since October, with gold going up and BTC going down. Gold was a sleeper until 2024, then they pretty much went up together as hedges against inflation. But since October, it’s possible that some investors who put their money into BTC are selling and putting that money into gold, the old, time-tested standby. If BTC drops below 80,529, the low on November 20th, watch out below.

Like any new thing, or startup business, there’s a risk of failure. A business can go bankrupt, and BTC could crash and go clear to zero at some time in the future. We just don’t know.

That will never happen with gold. It’s like real estate. It could never go to zero, because it will always have some value. Gold is an even better conductor than silver for electrical use. Gold is so malleable that it can be hammered out into incredibly thin sheets - that’s how so many articles in Solomon’s Temple were covered in gold. And of course gold makes wonderful jewelry. Those are just a few of the uses that come to mind, besides the global history of its use as coinage and as a backing for the value of currencies. too bad our dollars aren’t backed by gold anymore.

So I’ve decided to stop recommending that friends hold some bitcoin, and always did say that if you do buy BTC, make sure it’s a small enough amount that you could still sleep at night if you lose it all.

a surprising passage about gold

I read a little of the bible every morning, at least for a few minutes. It’s a good way to start the day, along with prayer. I’m going through the bible verse by verse, slowly, sometimes less than a page a day. I’m in the book of Job, and yesterday was surprised at how much he said about mining. It’s in Job 28:1-6:

There is a mine for silver

and a place where gold is refined.

Iron is taken from the earth,

and copper is smelted from ore.

Mortals put an end to the darkness;

they search out the farthest recesses

for ore in the blackest darkness.

Far from human dwellings they cut a shaft,

in places untouched by human feet;

far from other people they dangle and sway.

The earth, from which food comes,

is transformed below as by fire;

lapis lazuli comes from its rocks,

and its dust contains nuggets of gold.

and today, in Job 31:24,28, a warning:

If I have put my confidence in gold, and called fine gold my trust…I would have denied God above.

…which reminds me of The words of Agur, in Proverbs 30:8