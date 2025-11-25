the importance of humility

Humility is the opposite of our natural inclinations.

Jesus said “..Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first among you must be the slave of everyone else. For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Mark 10:43-45 NLT (New Living Translation)

leaders

No one enjoys following leaders who arrogantly act like they’re better than their followers. In the military, you’re trained to follow orders, no matter what you think of your commander. But a commander who is loved by his troops and has their undying loyalty is one who does not put himself above his men.

When Alexander ‘the Great’ was returning from the Indus River and leading his men across the Gedrosian Desert (southern modern-day Pakistan), and men were starting to die of thirst, the advance scouts found some water and came back to offer a helmut-full to Alexander. In front of his army, he poured it out on the ground. He would not drink until they could drink. He was with them in their suffering.

Bev and I are greatly enjoying the new documentary film on PBS, “The American Revolution”. We’re learning a lot of things we weren’t taught in school, where I used to think history was terribly boring. But history becomes fascinating when you get into the details and the personal stories.

The young George Washington showed his men how to be fearless by presenting himself as an open target as he encouraged his men in the Battle of the Monongahela in the French and Indian War . He was their obvious leader and a prime target. He had two horses shot out from under him. His coat was hit with four musket balls.

There is a story that an American Indian chief later said that during the fight, he had ordered his men to kill Washington, but that all their shots had missed. He declared that “a power mightier far than we shielded Washington from harm.” He then predicted that Washington would “become the chief of nations, and a people yet unborn, will hail him as the founder of a mighty empire.”

businessmen

When a business gets overconfident with their market strategy, they just might end up wishing they had been more humble. The car companies that bought the EV hype could have saved billions if they’d done a little marketing research before assuming that their customers would all want to replace their gas powered cars, SUVs, and pickups with battery powered vehicles that had less range and couldn’t be ‘refueled’ without access to a source of electricity.

Humility includes willingness to admit it when you’ve made a mistake. Instead of doing that, Ford, for example, kept forging ahead. Finally, a little late, they are scaling back, but not before losing over 13 billion dollars, with more losses on the horizon.

investors

Most investors that have been at it for a while have had a lesson or two in humility. They’ve learned not to be so convinced they’re right that they become emotionally attached to a stock pick. Humbly admitting it was probably a mistake and limiting their risk by selling at least half when a stock pick goes the wrong way can reduce the bitterness of loss before it gets worse. Pride and the refusal to admit mistakes has broken more than one portfolio.

all of us

Being poor in spirit means to be humble.

Jesus said “Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 5:3

I’ve been reading through the bible again. This time, I’m going very slowly. No goal to finish in a year; no self-applied pressure to read a specific amount each day. Meditating on what I’m reading. Some days a chapter, some days a page or a paragraph, stopping to think about the content, its implications, how it fits with other passages, how it applies to my daily life.

A good deal of the bible is history, and like I said earlier, it’s the details and the stories that make it fascinating.

I’m still thinking about two passages in 2 Chronicles that I read last week that were the reason I decided to write about humility.

Manasseh was one of the kings of Judah that disobeyed God’s laws and led the people to defy their God and become lawbreakers.

2 Chronicles 33:9 says “But Manasseh led the people of Judah and Jerusalem to do even more evil than the pagan nations that the Lord had destroyed when the people of Israel entered the land.”

The ‘pagan nations’ surrounding Judah were doing lots of evil things, but the worst was child sacrifice. They didn’t consider life as sacred, much like pro-abortionists today. They were known for offering their babies for sacrifice.

One of the pagan gods was Molech. Ancient writings depict Molech as having a human body with the head of a bull. His statue was usually made of bronze with arms outstretched. The lower part of the statue served as a furnace where the horror of child sacrifice took place. Parents would offer their children to be burned alive.

Continuing in 2 Chron.33:10-13, “The Lord spoke to Manasseh and his people, but they ignored all his warnings. So the Lord sent the commanders of the Assyrian armies, and they took Manasseh prisoner. They put a ring through his nose, bound him in bronze chains, and led him away to Babylon.

But while in deep distress, Manasseh sought the Lord his God and sincerely humbled himself before the God of his ancestors. And when he prayed, the Lord listened to him and was moved by his request. So the Lord brought Manasseh back to Jerusalem and to his kingdom. Then Manasseh finally realized that the Lord alone is God!” NLT

The laws of God for the Jewish people called for the death penalty for worshiping idols like Molech. Manasseh had not only broken the law; he had encouraged all his people to break the law too.

But when he “sincerely humbled himself” before God, grace and mercy was extended to him. It wasn’t too late for humility, although a price of suffering had already been paid by Manasseh. God is ready to forgive when we are ready to humble ourselves.

There is another example in 2Chronicles 34:26-28. Huldah, a prophetess, sent word to king Josiah that the Lord would spare him from seeing the destruction of Jerusalem in his lifetime, because he had humbled himself.

King Josiah, Manasseh’s grandson, didn’t learn about God’s laws from his wicked father or grandfather. But after he was made king at 8 yrs old, the book of the law was found and read to him. He heard the prophecy that Judah was going to be destroyed because of their idolatry, and was really distressed for his nation.

Huldah sent to tell him that God had seen his humility. She ordered his officials to go to the king.

“But go to the king of Judah who sent you to seek the Lord and tell him: ‘This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says concerning the message you have just heard: You were sorry and humbled yourself before God when you heard his words against this city and its people. You humbled yourself and tore your clothing in despair and wept before me in repentance. And I have indeed heard you, says the Lord. So I will not send the promised disaster until after you have died and been buried in peace. You yourself will not see the disaster I am going to bring on this city and its people.’”

We need to remember that pride is the opposite of humility.

“And he gives grace generously. As the Scriptures say, “God opposes the proud

but gives grace to the humble.” James 4:6

Finally, the ultimate example:

“You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had. Though he was God,

he did not think of equality with God

as something to cling to.

Instead, he gave up his divine privileges;

he took the humble position of a slave

and was born as a human being.

When he appeared in human form,

he humbled himself in obedience to God

and died a criminal’s death on a cross.” Philippians 2:5-8



