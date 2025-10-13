I like to think of Adam and Eve’s 1st clothing as sheepskin. It fits with Jesus being called the ‘Lamb of God’.

1× 0:00 -11:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

But why? Why did God kill animals to give a covering for Adam? (When I refer to Adam I’ll mean Adam and Eve) Later, why did Cain and Abel offer sacrifices? How did they even know to do that? Why did all, or almost all, religions offer sacrifices to the ‘gods’?

Oct.6th I wrote “Before the Beginning”. Faith Before the Beginning Al Christie · Oct 6 Genesis 1&2 Read full story Job 38:4-7 tells us the “sons of God” shouted for joy, before God laid the “foundations of the earth”. But then there was disappointment, when Adam and Eve sinned by disobeying the only rule God gave them! They were put away from God’s presence in paradise, and sickness and death entered the world. But God had a plan to restore man’s fellowship with him. Today’s post is about how sacrifice fit into that plan. Scriptures are from the NIV translation.

My two cents worth

The scriptures don’t always explain everything. The very 1st verse assumes that God exists, and that we know that. “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” Then it is assumed we know not to run around naked.

I will conjecture that when God was present with Adam and walked and talked with him in the paradise of Eden, that he must have explained the principle of sacrifice, and that Adam taught that to Cain and Abel.

Since we all came from Adam, the knowledge of sacrifice would have been passed down through the generations all over the earth.

First, let’s look at a brief chronological history of sacrifices, and then we’ll try to answer the question of Why? What was the purpose? Why was it necessary? And what is the message for Christians today?

Share

Noah

God appeared to Noah and gave him explicit instructions. Some people miss this - some of the animals on the ark were more than one pair.

“Take with you seven pairs of every kind of clean animal, a male and its mate, and one pair of every kind of unclean animal, a male and its mate” Genesis 7:2

No doubt some of those ‘clean’ animals were for food, but notice, the first thing Noah did when leaving the ark was to offer sacrifice.

“Then Noah built an altar to the Lord and, taking some of all the clean animals and clean birds, he sacrificed burnt offerings on it.” Gen.8:20

Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob

God appeared to each of these patriarchs, and they offered sacrifices to the Lord. Abraham was even willing to sacrifice his own son, Isaac, in obedience to God (it was a test of loyalty and complete obedience) but at the last minute God provided a ram.

Moses

God appeared to Moses and gave him the Law of the covenant for his people. The Law had explicit instructions for the priesthood and the sacrificial system for the Israelites, in great detail.

Jesus - the ultimate and final sacrifice - God himself

Non-Christians and even some nominal Christians often don’t know that Jesus wasn’t just a wonderful teacher - he was God in the flesh, and the world was created by him.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made…14 The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us…” John 1:1-3, 14

Why did he have to die? Here we’re coming to the crux of the matter, and the heart of the Gospel.

We need to re-visit the beginning

The penalty for sin is death. Adam’s sin is what brought death into the world.

“ just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all people, because all sinned-” Romans 5:12

As a side note, this is completely incompatible with the theory of evolution. Evolution has millions of deaths and extinctions over millions of years. Evolution tries to explain death as ‘normal’, and a way to progress (!), and knows nothing of sin. To be consistent, an evolutionist would have to insist that there’s no such thing as good or evil or sin. And sure enough, that’s what a lot of people believe, and unfortunately, they act like it!

Back to the Gospel. So, we all deserve to die, because we’ve all sinned. But all is not lost. God had a plan, right from the beginning, as we’ve seen, for a way to have our sins forgiven.

the purpose of sacrifice

A blood sacrifice is a substitution for our own death. Under the Old Covenant, the sacrifices of animals were accepted as a temporary solution, until Jesus, who was the only truly worthy and perfect sacrifice, because he was without sin.

A sacrifice is also a ‘covering’. The blood of the sacrifice symbolically covers sin.

Under the New Covenant, Jesus’ blood covers our sins. He paid the price for our sin, with his own blood. There is no more need for continual blood sacrifices like under the Old Covenant.

10 “And by that will, we have been made holy through the sacrifice of the body of Jesus Christ once for all…14 For by one sacrifice he has made perfect forever those who are being made holy.” Hebrews 10:10,14

A good topic for next time would be to look full circle, at how Eden, in effect, will be restored in the wonderful, victorious future, for those who believe and trust and obey God, to the best of their ability, with all their heart. God’s grace will take care of our unintentional stumblings.