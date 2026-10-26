Today’s 20% drop of EWZ, The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, which is designed to track the overall Brazil stock market

10/27 update - not confirmed yet, but rumored that Bolsonaro has fled Brazil for the U.S.

The 20% sudden price drop is a good lesson in the risk of stock market investments in some types of stocks and markets. A stop-loss order to sell in case of a drop would probably not have been executed in time to do much good. If Bolsonaro manages to miraculously reverse the results by legal action, the market could reverse also. That’s what we call volatility, or unstable markets.

The Epoch Times reported as follows, with my addition of bold type on a few points:

Progressive President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won reelection in Brazil’s presidential runoff, defeating conservative Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the country’s electoral authority said on Sunday. Bolsonaro said late Sunday that he would call for the election results to be annulled over last-minute rule changes. With 100 percent of the vote counted, Brazil’s electoral court announced that Lula won 51.8 percent of the total vote, with a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes over rival Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro said he would challenge the result and seek to have it annulled. He said Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin’s decision to extend voting by two hours nationwide was unacceptable and that the rules had been changed late in the election process. Lula had requested an extension after reports of issues with buses transporting voters to polling stations in Sao Paulo and Salvador, two cities that tend to favor the incumbent. Bolsonaro’s team also sought a local extension due to heavy rains in some regions that hindered voters from reaching polling stations. In Brasilia, volunteers who oversaw the vote count at a school debated whether they needed to stay after the announcement to extend voting, but most left 15 to 20 minutes after polls closed and they had given count information to electoral authorities. At a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, the voting machines had already been switched off minutes after polls were set to close and couldn’t be turned back on. The decision delayed tallying the votes by two hours. It was unclear how many polling stations stayed open after the scheduled closing time, with Bolsonaro saying there was unequal treatment of polling stations. “There was a complete breakdown of equal treatment among Brazilians in different cities and states,” he said. “I will never know how many votes I might have received in cities where the polling stations were not reopened. What occurred is inexplicable.” Bolsonaro also alleged that his party’s poll watchers were removed from the Superior Electoral Court’s secure counting room as soon as the decision was made. Bolsonaro ally Nikolas Ferreira noted that Zanin, who made the decision, is Lula’s former lawyer…

It’s too soon to draw any conclusions, but it sure looks fishy.

Jeff Childers’ C&C substack had some typically choice words: