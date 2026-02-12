“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry” ‘Ode to a Field Mouse’, Robert Burns

He who sits in the heavens laughs,

The Lord scoffs at them. Psalm 2:4

I was skimming “Think Like a Freak”, by Levitt & Dubner, and found out how insignificant CO2 emissions are, and how ineffective the UN and their central planning is.

This story about a carbon credit plan with its unsurprising, unintended consequences was almost as crazy as subsidizing otherwise unprofitable, inefficient wind farm businesses and paying the developers for the electricity that they’re NOT producing when the wind ISN’T blowing.

The UN set up an incentive plan to compensate manufacturers for curtailing the pollutants they released into the atmosphere. The payments, in the form of carbon credits that could be sold on the open market, were indexed to the environmental harm of each pollutant.

Here’s where it gets interesting. With all the hype about Carbon Dioxide emissions, you would think they were the most terrible pollutant known to man. But take a gander at this:

For every ton of carbon dioxide a factory eliminated it would receive one credit…for every ton of methane (21 credits), nitrous oxide (310), and, near the top of the list, something called hydrofluorocarbon-23, or HFC-23. It is a “super” greenhouse gas that is a by-product in the manufacture of HCFC-22, a common refrigerant that is itself plenty bad for the environment.

So methane is considered 21 times worse than CO2 and nitrous oxide is 310 times worse!!

The UN, apparently horrified that HFC-23 was being released into the atmosphere, offered “a whopping bounty of 11,700 carbon credits for every ton of HFC-23 that was destroyed” (HFC-23 is a hydroflourocarbon used in air conditioning)

My goodness! If HFC-23 is that bad, (11,700 times worse than CO2 ) then why are we fiddling around worrying about CO2, when all it does is make plants grow better?

So how did the UN’s plan go? Did it reduce HFC-23?

Factories around the world, especially in China and India, began to churn out extra HCFC-22 in order to generate more of the dreaded byproduct, HFC-23, so they could rake in the credits for destroying it and then sell the credits …The average factory earned more than $20 million a year by selling carbon credits for HFC-23. Angry and embarrassed, the UN changed the rules.

But the damage was done. The central planning intervention achieved the exact opposite of their goal - global emissions of HFC-23 increased.