image is from https://paylesspower.com/blog/unusually-high-electric-bill-reasons/

Aug.23/25 - Tracy Wholf, writing for CBS News, blames high electric prices mainly on increased demand from Ai, President Trump’s policies, and the lack of enough transmission infrastructure for connections to wind and solar.

If you listen to the audio and notice a pretty big pause near the end, that means I lost my place while narrating the text version, and didn’t have time to redo the audio. Please be patient with me…

1× 0:00 -11:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I don’t know Tracy Wholf, so I’ll give him or her the benefit of the doubt and say that maybe he or she honestly believes that renewables are the answer, having been taken in by the climate hoax that preaches that global warming is an “existential threat”. But the fact that CBS would print this is more evidence of their ongoing extensive bias against anything President Trump initiates.

Well, of course, who can argue with the fact that increased demand always causes price increases unless there is a corresponding increase in supply? So that opener by Tracy Wholf tells us nothing about the real problem - the lack of a real increase in supply, despite all the billions spent on new solar and wind farms.

Intermittent supply when it happens to be sunny or windy doesn’t help prices at all, for several reasons.

Solar and wind farms are generally way out of cities, (gobbling up thousands of acres of farmland and scenic areas). That’s why more billions need to be spent for new transmission lines and towers and substations, raising the cost of electricity. If we stuck with coal, gas, and nuclear instead of shutting them down or putting them on unprofitable ‘standby’ mode (and they don’t take up thousands of acres) we would already have most of the infrastructure, or at least could add to it closer to where it’s needed. Electricity is made more expensive by the inefficiency of solar, wind, and batteries. They are all incredibly low density forms of energy, and each new facility diminishes the efficiency overall, because the ‘best’ spots for sun and wind have already been built on. Backup batteries are so expensive that there isn’t enough money in the world to thoroughly backup wind and solar. Current backup systems only have enough juice stored for a few hours, yet we sometimes go for many days without adequate sun or wind. If we focused on dependable coal, gas, or nuclear power plants, we would have 24/7 power. Since solar obviously doesn’t work at night or on sunless days, and since the daylight hours are much shorter in winter, especially at higher latitudes, solar only produces electricity at about 23% of its maximum rated capacity. That’s a huge waste of resources. Not only that, but the waste is magnified when there’s way more sun than we need, around noon on a sunny day - so more money has to be spent to try to find uses for the excess power. All too often, solar farms are praised for their maximum rated capacity, which is a complete deception from the reality of that 23% average output factor.

Wholf not only blames high electric prices on the increase in demand, but sees the solution as increasing the supply by adding more solar, wind, and batteries, which caused the price problem in the first place. ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results’.

Wholf/CBS then spends quite a bit of ink blaming high prices on the President’s policies of curtailing renewables and encouraging fossil fuel and nuclear power production.

Unfair comparisons of the cost of electricity have been made against fossil fuel and nuclear plants that have been relegated to ‘backup’ positions while renewables have been given priority, even to the point of being paid for the electricity that they’re not producing when there’s no wind or sun. Naturally, fossil fuel and nuclear plants are expensive to keep largely on standby, only to be called up when renewables run short. If they were allowed to run 24/7, we wouldn’t need renewables at all, and the cost of electricity would be much lower.

The new policies to stop the waste of taxpayer money on decades of subsidies for the most inefficient forms of energy are exactly what is the right thing to do. The policies to encourage the continuation and addition of traditional forms of power generation are also exactly the right thing to do. Wholf is 100% wrong (or misinformed) on this point.

As for the tariff policies, the jury is still out on that.

Wholf does make a valid point that supply problems for power equipment haven’t helped prices. I’ve written about the supply - near crisis - for rare earth elements (REEs) that are so desperately needed for super magnets used in wind turbines, for example.

The President’s tariff policies actually will help increase our supply of REEs, by encouraging US companies to start mining and refining them instead of importing them from China. A new, large REE operation has just started in Wyoming - the Halleck Creek Project near Wheatland, developed by American Rare Earths, and the Bear Lodge Project in northeastern Wyoming.

There are also supply problems for transformers. That’s why it’s so important to keep our existing traditional power plants going -they already have the transformers.

One thing that irks me is when a group says they are nonpartisan, when they obviously are not. Wholf writes:

“The passage of Trump's signature legislation, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, is expected to make energy more expensive, impact jobs, and make it more difficult to meet rising energy demand, according to analysis by Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan energy and climate policy think tank.”

Does that sound like this NGO is “nonpartisan”? I took a look at their website. They are advocating, for example, the “electrification” of buildings. That’s part of the increasing demand causing higher electric prices. It is much cheaper to heat a building directly with fossil fuels, like a gas furnace, rather than electricity. And if it’s with electricity, it’s much cheaper to produce electricity with fossil fuels or nuclear, rather than with the renewables that Energy Innovation and Wholf and CBS are advocating.

“Beware, those who call evil good and good evil,

who turn darkness into light and light into darkness,

who turn bitter into sweet and sweet into bitter.” Isaiah 5:20