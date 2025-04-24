My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

Christy
17h

I've been looking for safe havens, but most things that normally were safe ate not now. I was considering real-estate. At least that never goes to zero, but even that seems overpriced. Most people buy on payments. As interest rates go up, prices necessarily go down.

Susanna
1d

I am pretty sure my 401k doesn’t have any options for dividend paying stocks. EVERY choice is a “fund.” But I’ll through all my options again this weekend. since I left that particular job 3 years ago, I guess I can roll it all over to an IRA with more choices. 🤔

3 more comments...

