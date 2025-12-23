A short, last post for 2025

0:00 -2:20

When Jesus was born, only a few people knew that God had come into the world to offer salvation. Not just to the Jewish people, but to all nationalities. Mary and Joseph knew, Elizabeth and Zachariah knew, because Gabriel had told them. The angels knew, and they told and sang the news to some shepherds.

The innkeeper had no clue. The Pharisees and the Sanhedrin, the supposed religious experts, had no clue either. The wise men far in the East knew because they saw the star.

It was quiet that night in Jerusalem. It remained quiet for 30 years. Then Elizabeth and Zacharius’ son, John, preached repentance for the Kingdom was coming. Jesus left Nazareth and his carpentry trade and began proclaiming the Good News that the Kingdom of Heaven had begun. Gradually the Word spread, its truth proven by his miracles. In the next 30 or 40 years, the whole world would learn about Jesus. The birth of Jesus, and about 3 yrs later, his death and resurrection, were the most important events in the history of the world.

Today, it’s not a quiet time - at least not in the days leading up to it - it’s a time for rejoicing and feasting and family togetherness. But my prayer for everyone is that they will take a little time to be quiet, and really think about the ‘reason for the season’.

May all the blessings of Christmas be yours.