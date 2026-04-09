The title is referring to the idea of attributing extreme weather to the tiny amount of global warming observed. This is an article by Paul Homewood, writing in The Conservative Woman, a UK newsletter, April 3, 2026. I’ve done a little minor editing, and added some links after finding a few of his likely sources.

FOR years the climate change establishment has been desperately trying to convince the rest of us that global warming is making our weather worse. One by one, the scares have fallen by the wayside as the real world refused to co-operate – melting ice caps, famines, rising seas and so on. The only scare left now is the weather.

But the zealots faced one big obstacle. The historical data available provides no evidence of weather becoming more extreme. Hurricanes, floods, droughts, storms, wildfires – you name it, they are no worse now than in the past…

So the scientists who work for the climate change establishment decided simply to ignore the data and concoct their own. They called it ‘weather attribution’. They built a set of computer models based on present conditions and alongside this fabricated another model of an imaginary, counterfactual world, which tried to portray what the world’s climate would have looked like in pre-industrial times.

We know the saying ‘garbage in, garbage out’. Program the counterfactual model to assume that, for example, hurricanes were not as powerful in pre-industrial times, and… you get the result you wanted.

Weather attribution has been slammed by independent scientists, such as Roger Pielke Jr, one of the world’s leading experts on extreme weather trends. He calls it ‘research performed explicitly to serve legal and political ends’, [read his post here] adding that the findings are not subject to peer review and are rushed out to garner news headlines.

One of the leading figures in the weather attribution industry, Friederike Otto, has even admitted it was set up to create a ‘defensible scientific basis in support of lawsuits against fossil fuel companies’. [read more here ]

Thus it is that every time there is a bit of bad weather somewhere in the world, within hours the media is full of headlines ‘proving’ that global warming is to blame.

Take the recent heatwave in California. A day later the BBC reported that ‘rapid analysis by scientists at the World Weather Attribution group on Friday found that intensity of heat would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change’.

Note the BBC presented these claims as factual, not based on computer modelling

The BBC did not mention the fact that California has had similar March heatwaves in the past [the hottest was in 1879]. Nor did they mention that the fact that official US agencies say that heatwaves in the country used to be far more severe: