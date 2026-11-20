Since my name is Alan, and I go by Al, I’ve taken to calling artificial intelligence Ai with a small ‘i’ to avoid confusion.

Congress has 2 months to pass legislation that will codify as many of the president’s executive orders into law as possible. Will they get to work? Or just fritter away this little window of time?

This post is admittedly speculative.

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Meanwhile, everything has been getting hacked. It’s just too much to believe it’s coincidence.

In my opinion, it’s got to be coordinated, and since its theme is to break and destroy, the coordination has to be coming from bad actors with lots of money and connections on the dark web.

We’ve seen this type of coordination in widespread protests and rioting. What is meant to look spontaneous turns out on deeper investigation to be well coordinated, paid for, nationwide attacks, coming from wicked billionaire support. The backing of certain very rich globalists and their dozens of fronts is highly suspect. Supplies, food, tents, and buses bringing in paid outside protestors make it pretty obvious that these so-called uprisings are hardly spontaneous.

Now the money is going to hackers. I suspect that the hackers are either paid, or are enemies of the state; terrorists, that have come in when our borders were wide open in the past.

This indicates long range planning by our country’s enemies.

One more dot that seems to me to be connected: the blue wave. I don’t know how it could have been done, but maybe Ai is powerful enough that in the wrong hands, and with enough money behind it, all those voting machines could have been coordinated to change millions of votes to democrat, even at a time when polls say the majority don’t at all like the democratic party. It makes no sense. That could be when the hacking really started.

Or maybe the blue wave was caused by the manipulation of social media and corporate media. I don’t know much about that, because I’m not on any social media and I don’t watch or listen to corporate media. It’s just hard for me to understand how so many people could vote for candidates that represent the party that favors Death to America, communism, anti-semitism, and lawlessness, which includes everything from selling of aborted baby parts to sex slavery, drug cartels, and releasing of murderers and rapists.

Ai can be used for good or evil. With evil money backing it, it can be used to destroy America, if the electorate doesn’t wake up by November 2028.