above - the natural repulsion of like charges in the 4th phase of water can be overcome by an opposite intermediary (Gerald Pollack - deep dive)

There is a connection between my new son-in-law, Todd, and the subject of this post. Todd is the one who got me to read about the importance of ultraviolet light in energizing our cells, and Gerald Pollack's theory on the 4th phase of water and its importance in conducting electricity to the cells and throughout the body.

“Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights...” James 1:17

God is the "Father of lights", including ultraviolet light.

background, sequentially:

a few review points

God is the source of all energy, God created light, light is electromagnetic energy radiation and has characteristics of both waves and packets of energy called photons. An electric current propagates as an electromagnetic wave, which travels at nearly the speed of light. Our nerves receive sensory information electrically, perhaps in waves, and send electric impulses which activate our cells. The electrical activity is associated with differences in the positive and negative charges in atoms and molecules of sodium, potassium, and calcium. There is still much that is not understood.

a way to treat antibiotic-resistant infections

Some terrible bacterial infections, like flesh-eating bacteria, have become resistant to antibiotics. Antibiotics kill off the bacterial strains that are sensitive to them, leaving the bacteria that are resistant. The resistant bacteria then multiply, especially in hospital environments. This is natural selection.

Natural selection is not evolution, in fact, it is the opposite. The resistant bacteria are normally less viable and therefore rare. But when the more viable bacteria are killed off, the resistant forms reproduce to fill the void. No new traits have “evolved”.

UV light

Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation in the invisible wavelengths of 100 to 400 nanometers. (a nanometer is one millionth of a meter)

UV light can be used to treat bacterial infections without using antibiotics. The procedure was discovered in 1928 and and widely used in hospitals in the 1940s, up to 1952, when antibiotics took over, and UV therapy was relegated to “alternative medicine”. But now that many bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics, UV light therapy is making a comeback and can give us hope. It is still considered a form of alternative medicine, but interest is growing. I have several friends who have suffered much from terrible infections that failed to respond to ‘normal’ treatment.

even the NIH recommends this in the case of antibiotic resistant bacteria - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29124710/

Following are a few excerpts from the “Unbecoming” post 8/16/25, sourced from “A Midwestern Doctor” in his “Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation: The Complete Evidence and Clinical Guide”, with 40 questions and answers. I added bold type to some phrases that caught my eye, because they add quite a new dimension to my personal studies on the electrical nature of the body. (Read all of the Midwestern Doctor’s article to go deeper.)

Gerald Pollack, [PhD, Biomedical Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, BS, Electrical Engineering, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (NYU), professor of bioengineering, University of Washington] is mentioned by the Midwestern Doctor. Ai describes his work -“Gerald Pollack's research focuses on a fourth phase of water, distinct from solid, liquid, and gas, which he calls exclusion-zone (EZ) water. This phase forms near hydrophilic surfaces and exhibits unique properties, including the exclusion of solutes and a negative electrical charge. His work explores how this fourth phase of water functions as a biological battery, potentially impacting various fields like biology, energy science..”

…now on to the Midwestern Doctor - “Few therapies have demonstrated the transformative potential of ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI), a procedure that harnesses ultraviolet light to restore the body’s circulatory and cellular vitality. Discovered serendipitously in 1928 by Emmett Knott, UVBI involves extracting a small volume of blood, exposing it to UV light, and reinfusing it, triggering systemic healing effects that have been described as “miraculous” in treating infections, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. The therapy’s efficacy stems from its ability to enhance zeta potential—the electrical charge that prevents blood cells from clumping—thus optimizing circulation and oxygen delivery, as explored in Zeta Potential… #20 from the 40 Q&A Zeta potential (‘potential difference’ is the essence of electric voltage) refers to the electrical charge that keeps particles in fluid properly suspended and flowing smoothly. When zeta potential is poor, substances in blood and other body fluids clump together, creating a sludge-like consistency that impairs circulation and cellular function. Poor zeta potential causes blood cells to stick together, reducing oxygen delivery and creating the appearance of critically low blood oxygenation The therapy works by fixing your blood's electrical charge, which is like unclogging traffic jams in your circulation system, allowing oxygen and healing nutrients to reach every cell while awakening dormant tissues back to life. It's been proven safe and effective for nearly a century, but you can't get it in American hospitals because it threatens pharmaceutical profits - a device costing a few thousand dollars could replace treatments worth millions. #22 Blood conducts light effectively, so when a small portion is irradiated, UV energy rapidly spreads throughout the circulatory system via light-emitting blood cells. The body contains numerous receptors ultra-sensitive to specific light wavelengths that regulate vital physiological rhythms, allowing small amounts of conducted UV light to trigger significant biological responses. Blood absorbs over 10 times more UV light than visible light, making it an excellent conductor for therapeutic wavelengths. At the cellular level, UVBI appears to awaken cells from dormant states caused by stress, infection, or toxicity through ultra-faint UV photon emissions that signal cells to resume normal function and growth. Gerald Pollack's research demonstrates that UV exposure increases the negative electrical charge of liquid crystalline water layers around cells, which may explain how UVBI provides energy for cellular function and fluid movement. The therapy also generates beneficial cavitation bubbles in blood that provide energy for circulation and allow blood volume expansion. Additionally, UVBI may work by eliminating cell-wall deficient bacteria that underlie many chronic conditions, while overactive white blood cells absorb excess UV light that becomes cytotoxic to them, helping balance immune function. #25 Different UV wavelengths provide distinct therapeutic benefits, with UVA (315-400 nm) and UVB (280-315 nm) combinations typically better for restorative functions like reducing autoimmunity and addressing cellular dormancy, while UVC (100-280 nm) offers superior germicidal effects against infections. Most practitioners use UVA/UVB combinations as the primary treatment, adding UVC specifically when treating chronic infections like Lyme disease. The wavelength selection can be adjusted during treatment, with some practitioners using UVC for only part of the session while maintaining UVA/UVB throughout, though many achieve good results using combined wavelengths for entire treatments. Laser blood irradiation allows precise single-wavelength targeting, with different frequencies showing specific benefits: red light for circulation, green for immune modulation, and blue for antimicrobial effects. However, traditional UVBI's broad-spectrum approach often proves more effective than single wavelengths because biological systems respond to full-spectrum light exposure. Some newer devices incorporate full-spectrum LED lighting based on research showing that complete light spectrums provide superior biological responses. The addition of visible light frequencies to UV treatment appears to enhance overall effectiveness while maintaining the safety profile, though more research is needed to optimize specific wavelength combinations for different conditions.

a couple alternative medicine practioners I found in Oregon that practice UVBI treatments:

https://centerforintegratedmed.com/iv-therapy-bend/bio-oxidative-therapy/blood-irradiation/

https://avenwellness.com/uvbi-therapy/

some history on UVBI:

https://www.unchainedwc.com/the-rebirth-of-uvbi-a-journey-through-time-and-healing

an excerpt from Gerald Pollack

“Consider the arithmetic. Cells make up some 60% of your body’s mass, and they are negatively charged. Extracellular tissues such as collagen and elastin are next in line, and those proteins bear negative charge and adsorb negatively charged EZ water. Only some of the smaller compartments are positively charged with protons (low pH), and they commonly expel: urine, gastrointestinal system; sweat, and expired air (containing hydrated CO 2 or carbonic acid). They help rid the body of positive charge. So, the arithmetic shows not only that our body bears net negative charge, but also that the body makes every effort to maintain that negativity by ridding itself of protons. It is as though maintaining negativity is a “goal” of life. Plants do it easily: they connect directly to the negatively charged earth; animals need to struggle a bit more to maintain their body’s charge, in exchange for greater mobility. How does our body’s negative charge relate to the benefits of anti-oxidants? Answering this question returns us to basic chemistry. Recall that “reduction” is the gain of electrons, while “oxidation” means electron loss. Oxidation strips molecules of their negative charge, working against the body’s attempt to maintain high negativty. To guard against that loss we employ anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants may keep us healthy simply by maintaining proper negativity.”

I’ve also been reading “The Body Electric, Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life”, by Robert Becker and Gary Seldon, but it’s been slow going because of all the excitement up to and including the wedding of our granddaughter at our home.