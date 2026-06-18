Correction
I wasn't able to edit the intro to my crosspost of Amanda van Dyke's article on Nuclear, so here are the links I had intended to add as a good supplement
other articles well worth reading
How America got behind, a look at the costs of nuclear, and good suggestions - Can America Build nuclear Again?, Making Nuclear Work, and May the Best Design Win.
and here’s a link to a podcast from Urenco, and their latest on uranium enrichment services.
Your Substack content is always interesting and helpful. Thanks.