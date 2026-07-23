My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
1d

Time is required for evolution and for the “accepted” science crowd, the outcome of too much carbon dioxide is evolution in action - the claim that life will be impacted by human endeavors.

Why are they litigating the obvious truth that evolution supports. Eventually, a more intelligent life form will evolve and the consequences of whatever happens will lead to that outcome.

By litigation and slight of hand, they’re messing with the evolutionary process…which many claim as “science”.

Why are they trying to influence the “science”?

Because the one tenet of evolution is that the strongest survive. That’s a fallacy but it serves the climate alarmist group well. They refuse to forego the carbon-based benefits of this world (transportation, clothing, pharmaceuticals, roads, electronics, tires, insulated wires (that support electrification), etc., etc.

In fact, immediately reducing carbon dioxide won’t immediately reduce the global temperature (climate alarmists claim). It could take hundreds if not thousands of years!

This has the same evolutionary tenet:

TIME

Oh, and don’t forget the money

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1 reply by Al Christie
Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
1d

Mr. Christie, thank you for providing these details and thoughts! Here’s two more comments regarding evolution and creation:

1. The Bible claims that a Creator caused all the material world which is seen and unseen and the Bible claims that God created man in His image (imago dei). And for millennia, the human record shows men are constantly “creating” solutions to problems.

Whether those solutions are used for the benefit of mankind and the world seems up to debate and the public discussion regarding this topic can lead to litigation and regulatory issues.

God claims emphatically to be the Creator and ultimately should be litigated for His failed creation….but that would be similar to ants targeting mankind for their misery and destruction caused by men in their pursuit of “human endeavors”.

2. Evolution claims to be the root cause for all that is seen and unseen. Even though the first cause is unclear or the fossil record has significant gaps or the coincidences regarding the physical world and its eerie balance/fine tuning provides life as we know it…. there is one key difference between evolution and creation: Time

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