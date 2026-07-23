A simple way of illustrating the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics: Blowing up a pile of jet parts won’t organize it into a jet plane. Order does not come from disorder.

I started with Ai for this piece on creation science, mainly some points on the origin of life, then extensively revamped it so that it reflects my own understanding and mentions some of my favorite discussion topics.

I’m still working on the DIY hybrid solar project. I’ve ordered a 2nd electrical inspection for tomorrow, to make sure I have the right wire, the right connectors, and the right conduit before making all the final connections. Hope to do an update next week.

President Trump was making a speech in Georgia Wednesday when governor Brian Kemp said Georgia will kick in another $1,000 for Trump Accounts for eligible babies in Georgia. The idea of voluntarily helping the next generation with a leg up financially is really catching on. At least 91 companies and individuals have made donations. The Dell foundation has pledged $6.25 Billion! Bev and I have added a little to our great-grandchildrens’ accounts.

Here we go with today’s topic:

One of the greatest unanswered questions in science is how life began in the first place. The question of the origin of life asks how nonliving chemicals could have become the first living organism. The evidence points most reasonably to an intelligent Creator. Here are three strong arguments concerning the origin of life:

The information contained in DNA. The extraordinary complexity of the first living cell.

3. The absence of a demonstrated natural pathway from chemistry to life.

Everyone, whether they believe in creation or evolution, has the same evidence. The interpretation of the evidence depends on their worldview.

There is a difference between observational science and historical science. Historical science cannot be tested or repeated in a lab.

There are many evidences that God created us and all the basic kinds of life, with a built-in capability for adaptation and variety. It makes no sense to me that all the wonder of life and love and the universe could have come about by accident. The Big Bang makes no sense. Something doesn’t come from nothing.

Here’s a quick list of things to think about, with a loving Creator God in mind:

Harmony/ecology of life, synergy – like bees and flowers

Beauty – light, color, sound, music, fragrance

Love – unexplainable from evolution theory

Evidences from creation science

Order from chaos – impossible – 2nd Law of thermodynamics Origin of life; information in DNA, complexity, design, engineering of cells Biology - body systems, like circulatory, immune, blood clotting. Variety, Adaptability and Built-in repair systems in cellular duplication Laws of genetics – life begets life and like begets like – law; not theory Laws of physics and chemistry; cause and effect, the orderliness of the Periodic Table Mathematical precision of the universe and everything in it Millions of years? The problems with radiometric dating and the evidence for a young earth

Biblical history and revelation

The first 11 chapters of Genesis are incompatible with evolution

Today’s topic - Origins. Let me know in the comments which creation topic you’d like to see next time.

1. Information in DNA Requires an Intelligent Source

DNA contains large amounts of specified, functional information—similar to a computer code or language.

Where did the information come from?

2. The First Cell Is Irreducibly Complex

Even the simplest known cell requires:

DNA or RNA

Proteins

Cell membrane

Molecular machines

Energy production (ATP)

Information processing and repair systems

Ability to replicate

These components depend on each other, making gradual assembly by natural processes impossible.

DNA is needed to make proteins.

Proteins are needed to copy and interpret DNA.

3. No Laboratory Has Produced Life from Nonliving Matter

A scientist boasted to God that he too could make a man. The tale goes on…God said “Alright – let’s see you make a man.” The scientist gathered up some dust. God said “No-No. Make your own dust”.

Here is a more detailed discussion on those 3 points about origins:

I. DNA contains information that requires intelligence

Perhaps the most compelling argument for creation science is the discovery that every living organism is built upon information stored in DNA.

DNA is not simply a chemical molecule. It functions much like a digital language, using four chemical “letters” arranged in precise sequences. These sequences instruct cells how to build proteins, regulate metabolism, repair damage, and reproduce. In effect, DNA serves as the operating manual for every living organism.

Information differs fundamentally from chemistry. The chemicals that make up DNA are important, but the order in which they are arranged is what carries meaning. This distinction can be compared to ink on paper. The ink itself contains no message until the letters are arranged into meaningful words.

Throughout human experience, complex information has always been observed to come from an intelligent source. Books originate from authors. Computer software originates from programmers. Engineering drawings originate from engineers.

DNA belongs in the same category. It contains highly organized, functional information that is vastly more complex than any human computer code.

II. The First Living Cell Exhibits Extraordinary Integrated Complexity

The second major argument concerns the remarkable complexity of the simplest known living cell.

Modern cells are often compared to miniature factories. Within each microscopic cell are systems responsible for manufacturing proteins, producing energy, transporting materials, repairing damage, copying genetic information, and regulating thousands of simultaneous chemical reactions.

These systems are interdependent.

DNA stores the genetic instructions.

Proteins interpret and copy DNA.

Enzymes accelerate virtually every chemical reaction.

Cell membranes regulate the movement of materials.

ATP provides usable energy.

Ribosomes manufacture proteins.

Without any one of these systems, life cannot function.

This creates a “chicken-and-egg” dilemma. DNA cannot reproduce itself without proteins. Proteins cannot exist without DNA. Both appear necessary from the very beginning.

Even organisms once considered “simple,” such as bacteria, have proven to possess astonishing molecular machinery. Many bacterial cells contain rotary motors, precision pumps, molecular assembly lines, and sophisticated repair mechanisms operating on a microscopic scale.

III. No Experiment Has Produced Life from Nonliving Matter

The third argument focuses on the current experimental evidence.

For more than seventy years, scientists have attempted to discover how life could arise naturally.

One of the most famous experiments was conducted in 1953 by Stanley Miller and Harold Urey. Their apparatus simulated what researchers believed might have been conditions on the early Earth. Electrical sparks passed through a mixture of gases, producing several amino acids—the building blocks of proteins.

The experiment proved nothing. You could hardly say those amino acids formed naturally - the conditions, the electricity, the whole experiment was designed and controlled by an intelligent lab scientist. And never mentioned is the fact that the amino acids fall apart as quickly as they are formed. Or that they were a mix of left-handed and right-handed, whereas in living cells, they are always left-handed.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

However, amino acids are not living cells.

Proteins are not living cells.

DNA is not a living cell.

Even if all of the necessary biological molecules could be produced naturally, they would still have to assemble into a functioning organism possessing information storage, energy production, reproduction, and repair systems.

Bible verses to think about

A little girl came home from Sunday School after learning that God made man from the dust of the earth, and he would return to the dust. She was looking for a toy and looked under her bed. She ran to her mom and said “Mama! Mama! I don’t know if he’s coming or going, but there’s someone under my bed!”

Look up Gen.1:1, John 1:1-3, Rom.1:18-20; Psalm 139:13-14, Col.1:16-17, Heb.1:3

Here’s a comment on Col.1:16-17, Heb.1:3:

Paul wrote the letter to the Colossians. How did he know the creation has invisible components?

As a physics major, I was puzzled when I realized that the nuclei of atoms, (except hydrogen, which only has one proton) should fly apart, because protons all have a positive charge, and they would repel each other.

Later, when I was about 27 and happened to read Col.1:17 and Hebrews 1:3, that God holds all things together, it was quite an eye-opener. After all, He created the laws of physics. That’s why He can raise the dead and walk on water!