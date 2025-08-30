My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William M. Seymour's avatar
William M. Seymour
11h

Physical concentration seems to make them an easier target for disruption/destruction, doesn’t it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Al Christie and others
Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
2h

I don't know why, but several related traffic signals were completely black. No light at all. Is that a forecast of things to come?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture