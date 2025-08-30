A friend sent me a link to a long paper by one of Virginia’s Loudoun County Supervisors, on the massive buildout of data centers and his view of where it’s all headed.

For the sake of brevity, I’m just passing on a few paragraphs, but you can read the entire paper if you want more details.

His opener lays out the scenario:

“Loudoun County, VA, and particularly “Data Center Alley” in eastern Loudoun, has the highest concentration of data centers in the world with approximately 200 data centers built and 117 in the development pipeline. There has not been a single day in 14 years when a data center was not under construction in Loudoun County. We have more data centers than the next six U.S. markets combined. Each day, seventy percent of the world’s email traffic passes through Loudoun County.”

Now I’ll jump to his conclusions:

“Likely Future Scenarios Based on my experience as a County Supervisor and my understanding of the issues addressed herein, let me suggest some likely near- to midterm developments: • More Grid Infrastructure. Of necessity, PJM and Dominion Energy must continue to aggressively pursue their regulated legal requirement to expand and enhance their infrastructure to accommodate increased power demand. This means Loudoun County will likely see more overhead transmission line proposals in the near term. Given that the SCC recently denied a community advocacy effort to bury the Aspen/Golden 500/230 Kv transmission lines, it is unlikely any similar effort in the future will be successful. Pressure to build new lines will only be alleviated by stabilizing large consumer demand on the grid. This will only be possible through three simultaneous occurring conditions: 1) artificially imposed power constraints, 2) technological advancements significantly reducing AI power requirements, and 3) rapid development of data center microgrids or microgrid elements making data centers less grid dependent. • Continued Power Constraints for Major Power Consumers. With a five-year infrastructure buildout likely, Loudoun County data centers will be power constrained until at least 2029, and that assumes a predictable increase in demand. The growth of AI and its attendant power demands could vastly complicate that problem. As we have already experienced here in Loudoun County, this is going to create an organic industry push to develop onsite microgrids to reduce data center dependence on the grid. This transition is likely to happen relatively quickly, and therefore the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors must act now to assert and maintain managerial oversight, through land-use planning and new zoning requirements, of this sector-wide evolution. • Development of Natural Gas Turbine Microgrids. Natural gas turbines with Selective Catalytic Reduction are the most practical, near-term microgrid solutions to a constrained power grid environment. Given that one has already been built and another is likely within a year, more widespread use of this transitional solution to grid constraints seems likely. However, microgrid technology is advancing so fast, any type of microgrid evolution is possible. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors must ensure it has continuous visibility over this rapidly evolving sector in the years ahead.

I’m not sure what he means by a microgrid. Most new data centers are considering building their own power generation off grid. I suppose a ‘microgrid’ means a consortium of several data centers building their own grid and sharing it. In either case, nat gas power generation is the quickest solution. I didn’t have time to read every word, but in skimming, I didn’t see a mention of nuclear or small nuclear (SMR). In my opinion, they are the best long time solutions, but gas is the best immediate solution, in addition to keeping any coal plants active (and not foolishly shutting them down).

The most troublesome part of the paper is the bullet point that starts with “Continued Power Constraints for Major Power Consumers.” They just don’t have enough power or distribution for all those data centers. It’s a problem.