Closeup of one of the four 100 Amp-hour lithium ion batteries. The loose 110V AC plug on top is for a cooling fan for the battery cabinet. Each battery has its own breaker switch (left) and a digital screen display. (upper right). There are six dip switches for different setups.(white switches on red background)

The blue wave midterm election means there will be a doubling down of the renewable energy policies that will make electricity more expensive and less reliable. I’m glad I had already started this home rooftop solar project with battery backup. If the grid is down and there’s no sun, or not enough, I can re-charge the batteries using my portable gas generator. We also have a woodstove.

Background; scroll down for today’s Part IV

DIY Hybrid Solar Part II Al Christie · Sep 10 Disclaimer: My work hasn’t passed inspection yet. This is just a work in progress. It’s a live journaling of the steps and problems in the experience of DIY hybrid solar when the whole thing is a learning process. Read full story

DIY Hybrid Solar Project, Part III Al Christie · Sep 17 As I was writing this, the county electrical inspector came and approved the project! But I’m including the story of how many mistakes I had made before finally getting it right. I’m hoping this might help save somebody else some trouble. Read full story

Now here’s Part IV:

The four 48V DC batteries require 2/0 AWG cables and a 200 Amp DC breaker for circuit protection.

The batteries are wired in parallel. They’re connected to bus bars. The interconnect cables are #4 AWG. I took the side panel off the cabinet to show the red cables - they’re connected to the positive bus bar. The top cable is the 2/0 going to the 200 Amp DC breaker. The batteries, DC breakers, cabinet, shelves, bus bars, and cables came together with the inverter as a kit package. The solar panels are also from Sungold Power, but bought separately.

The bus bars are protected by non-conducting covers.

I peeled back the cover so you can get an idea of how the battery terminals are bolted to the bus bar. This is the negative side, with black cables:

The communication cables (gray and black) are for transmitting information to the inverter about the state of the batteries. I had to follow directions carefully to get these cables right and to set the dip switches for my system.

Those communication cables have to connect to the correct receptacle ports in the inverter. The gray (center, ethernet style connection) and the black cable to its right, a green connection block, are from the batteries. The black cable plugged into another ethernet style connection to the left of the gray cable was way too long so I had to coil up the excess (on the left. If you look closely you can see the 2/0 black cable from the battery bolted in behind, and a glimpse of the red one.) The long one with excess coiled up is not from the batteries - it goes to a special magnet (on the far right, with blue wires coming out of it) that clamps around the incoming AC power line to sense the amount of current; it also senses when the grid is down.

The next part will be about commissioning the system and asking Portland General Electric out to inspect the setup and approve a netmetering contract.