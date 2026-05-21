This is not like my regular Thursday posts, but I hope you’ll enjoy it anyway. I’ve been distracted from writing because of the time spent on this DIY solar project.

So I’ll just tell you about it. The above picture and how I’m getting the panels up on this steep metal roof by myself will be explained below. I could have hired a helper but didn’t want to be responsible for someone else sliding off the roof and breaking their neck. My liability insurance man will be happy to hear that.

Why do this?

I expect more frequent and longer power blackouts in the next few years because of foolish energy policies pushing wind and solar. Wind and solar farms are making our electric power grids less reliable and more weather dependent.

We have a perfect southern exposure. The cost of solar panels and batteries is down because of China’s overproduction flooding the market at the same time as the 30% solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for residential projects have ended.

There are still some significant state and local incentives. Much as I hate the idea of government subsidies, it’s hard to say no if it’s going into your own wallet.

My mom always said she didn’t need the annual raises in social security. I said “Well, you could send the money back!” But she never did.

So I shopped the net for a good deal on hybrid solar packages.

A hybrid solar system is a combination of on-grid connection, off-grid backup, and capability to sell excess power back to the utility company. The technology is amazing. The inverter is the brains. It can monitor the amount of power coming from the solar panels and switch to draw power from the utility grid as needed. If the grid goes down, it can instantly switch to solar only. When there is no sun, it can draw power from the batteries. When the batteries are low in charge, it will recharge them from either the grid, the solar panels, or even a portable gas or diesel generator.

This sounded like a fun system for a Do-it-Yourselfer like me, if I could afford it. My plan was to buy the components and put it all together myself except for hiring an electrical contractor for a few of the steps where I didn’t know the electric code.

I talked to local electrical contractors and couldn’t find one that would just do a few parts and let me do the rest. It was all or nothing. They said it was too much of a hassle working with DIY people, plus if they were involved, they could be liable if anything went wrong later.

DIYers not allowed!

So I got bids for them to do the complete install, because they told me about the state and local incentives. Those incentives were conditional – the work had to be done by a professional company that was pre-approved. The incentives were not available if you do it yourself.

The bids came in over my budget, even with the incentives covering about 30% of the cost.

Electricity rates are projected to go up 4%/yr, so savings on electric bills would gain value with time, but the system still would take 30 years to pay for itself. And the panels were only guaranteed for 25 years.

forget the incentives

I decided to do it anyway. The cost of materials, shipping, extra tools, and permits is about 50% of the net bid even though it had included the incentives.

a challenge and a learning process

Reading the electric code is like reading an encyclopedia or a law book. Clackamas County Permit Center was no help. I called the head electrical inspector and he refused to answer a single question. He said the inspectors just worked out in the field.

Thank goodness for chatGpt. I hadn’t used it before, but now it was an amazing tool and time saver. I had a lot to learn, but at least Ai could be my teacher, along with much trial and error. More on that later.

explaining the picture

Today I’ll close part I with how I’m getting the 48 lb panels up on a metal roof that is slippery if wet or if there is a thin film of dust or pollen. Please don’t laugh…

If you zoom in, you’ll see that I wrap strips of carpet around the panels so they’ll slide easily to get them into position.

After using the hand cart to get them to the stepladder, I slide them up the stepladder and onto the roof. I tied the ladder to the downspout so the panel can’t slide back down.

Then I go up the extension ladder, secure myself to a safety rope which goes over the rooftop and is tied to a post in the backyard.

I made a little gadget with j-hooks to grab under the edge of the panel frame so I can pull the panel up the roof and put it where I want, resting the bottom of the panel against the ACE roof clamps that will secure it when tightened down.

The plastic bag in the upper right holds clamps and bolts.

The black, horizontal wires on the roof are connected to the negative wire of the first panels on the far left.

In the next post I’ll write about the batteries and inverter and wiring.