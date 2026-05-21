My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Mark F Smith's avatar
Mark F Smith
2d

Hoping you will eventually share approximate costs and hours invested. You have my admiration.

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1 reply by Al Christie
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
3d

Cool project Al. Doing the installation yourself is a great educational experience. How many kw is required for the sufficient output to the service panel? Is it a 64 volt inverter system or 48 volts? Is all of your outlet and major appliances on the sub panel? And finally, how many batteries are you calculating for the backup power, and what fuel type is the generator? Did you specify an automatic starting generator?

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