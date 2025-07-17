My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy's avatar
Christy
5h

The important thing is to not put all of your wealth into one thing. Have some cash (especially in your wallet or home). Have some gold and silver. Have some bitcoin. There are different circumstances where different ones will benefit you more than others. Having all prepares you for all of those circumstances.

Normally I would say to also have some stocks and bonds, but right now stocks are overvalued more than they have ever been and with inflation and business failures, bonds are questionable for even maintaining principle.

I know people who have gone all in on bitcoin. They are doing well right now, but there are situations, like the EMP or China's digital ID to access the internet, that could make that dangerous, so even though I am bullish, I wouldn't put everything in Bitcoin. I am even thinking of pausing buying. I had been putting a small portion of each paycheck into Bitcoin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
3h

Raising six kids, we never had anything left even for savings, but we did always have enough for food and shelter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture