the beautiful attitude of a Christian just diagnosed with cancer

“I have a journey ahead of me. But while my flesh is weak, I know my God is strong and will carry me through whatever the future holds. If it’s my time, I am ready.”

I’m quoting from a novel, which may surprise you. There aren’t many authors of fiction who write from a genuine Christian perspective. This is from “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble.

Her character goes on to say that “life brings good and bad...We grow our faith through those heartaches...God has walked with me through those dark times, and his presence has never left me, even when I have not sensed him there. I can look back through every valley to see where he carried me. He will carry me through this. Whether it is in his arms at the end or whether he gives me more days here on this earth, I am content.”

not my will, but yours

Not all prayers are answered. Jesus was fully human but fully God at the same time. He had feelings and temptations like you and me (but he never sinned) . He didn’t want to get beaten almost to death, or be mocked or spit on or have a crown of thorns painfully jammed on his head, and he certainly didn’t want to be stripped and nailed to a cross to die a slow and agonizing death while a whole crowd stood there and watched.

We know Jesus went through all that because he loves us and he knew that his sacrifice – his innocent blood – was empowered by God’s plan to cover our sins if we believe in him and obey his commandments.

But what about Jesus’ prayer in the garden of Gethsemane? He asked his father to take this ‘cup’ from him. That was his will as a human. And I’m sure if there was any other way, the father would have granted that prayer. But the answer was No. Jesus had to die for us to live.

Intellectually, Jesus knew the answer would be No. So he said “Not as I will, but as you will”. And he showed us the example of perfect obedience to God the Father, no matter the cost.

either way

Trust Jesus either way – whether your prayer is answered the way you’d like, or in some other way. The answer might be yes – Thank him and Praise him!

The answer might be maybe – Wait. God’s timing is perfect.

The answer might be No – Thank him anyway – because he knows best, just like an earthly father won’t grant every one of his child’s requests – because he knows best.

One time I prayed fervently for several weeks about something very personal. The answer was No. As I look back on it, I now realize that it was a tremendous blessing, because now I can clearly see that I was asking for something that would have harmed me and others. Yes – God knows best. I’m so glad he said No.

examine yourself

And there might be no answer. God is certainly not obligated to answer us when we’re practicing sin. Examine yourself; examine the scriptures. Are you doing something against his will, and stubbornly refusing to quit? Unanswered prayers could be a form of badly needed discipline.

the power

Prayer is powerful. I have seen miracles in answer to prayers.

“13 Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. 14 Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. 16 Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

17 Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. 18 Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops.” James 5:13-18