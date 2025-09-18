The above image was posted on Tom Shepstone’s ‘Energy Security and Freedom’ Sept. 13th. (Scroll down for the link.) The Canadian bus maker, LION, took over in May, after Lion Electric went bankrupt last December. LION is trying to catch up on maintenance, but it’s obviously not easy.

1× 0:00 -5:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

So one of the few electric buses that’s still on the road bursts into flames for no apparent reason, with children on board. (fortunately, the driver smelled the burning early enough to get the kids off safely.) Most electric buses are off the road, waiting for maintenance or parts, because the 2 biggest manufacturers have both gone into bankruptcy. Experience has proven that diesel buses not only cost half as much, but are much, much more reliable, safer, and easier to maintain.

from my Notes Aug.29 2025 -

Another EV school bus company, Lion, goes bankrupt, just like Proterra, leaving many school systems in the lurch and needing to go back to good ol reliable diesel buses. I’ll never forget reading about one of Proterra’s transit buses rolling back down one of those hills in San Fran when the battery went dead - terrifying the passengers and colliding with several parked cars.

Sept. 9th, another post from Tom Shepstone:

and then the one about the fire, Sept. 13th:

As you can see below, I and other substack writers have been concerned about the folly of electric buses, both city transit and school buses, for quite some time. You can look up the articles in substack by using the search function.