My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Lindgren's avatar
Todd Lindgren
9h

I’m really happy to see some of your thoughts on these things. I’ve been thinking a lot about them lately—particularly because I’ve been learning about God‘s design of our iron-sulfur proteins in the electron transport chain in our mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell), which are used to move protons and electrons around and deal with an electronegative and paramagnetic gas in Earth’s atmosphere.

Oxygen is actually the only paramagnetic gas on the periodic table.

It is of utmost importance that biochemists and biologists go outside of their realm and start talking to physicists and quantum physicists to truly understand God‘s beautiful design. It’s particularly important since Doug Wallace, a great researcher out of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has linked most chronic illnesses back to mitochondrial dysfunction.

I probably shouldn’t go without mentioning that all of these iron-sulfur-based proteins in the electron transport chain have an absorption and emission spectrum, and need specific wavelengths of light (the ones in our atmosphere) to move electrons around efficiently.

I truly appreciate the fact that you didn’t cite any papers and pulled all of this from your thoughts—because this is precisely how we got to where we are today. It’s pretty amazing that everything now has to go through a randomized clinical trial, when Einstein wrote several papers based on thought experiments, and those became some of the most foundational principles we use in physics today.

And, since I have a funny feeling there might be some mention of entropy in your next post, I’ll go ahead and mention that Einstein wasn’t sure about all the stuff he was writing about, but he was pretty solid in his opinion that the laws of thermodynamics would never change—and anything outside of them is pseudoscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
19h

At least, we know what you are thinking about, even if we also don't understand it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture