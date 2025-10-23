0:00 -11:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

background

In The Culture of Death vs the Sanctity of Life, I wrote

“The theory of evolution and its meaninglessness leaves people without hope. It’s a denial of the beauty and joy and purpose of life. It has led to killing and death. If life has no meaning, then it must be ok to kill it. So we have legalized abortion - the killing of babies in the womb. The next step down that path was legalizing assisted suicide - the killing of people who want to die - euphemistically called euthanasia.”

Then in “The Sanctity of Life”, I wrote

“There are many evil roots and branches to the culture of death. One root is the idea that there are too many people in the world, so we need to eliminate the ones we don’t like.”

Faith The Sanctity of Life Al Christie · Oct 2 Today - the sanctity of life, the alternative, the stupidity of doing away with fossil fuels, Charlie Kirk’s death reminding us that we are in a spiritual war, Malthus and Erlich’s promotion of the anti-life idea that we need to reduce the population, and the Gospel in a nutshell Read full story

three evil movements to reduce the population

1.Abortion is an open and obvious way of reducing the population.

Abortion is evil. The reason I’m calling it evil is because I believe that the command in Genesis to “be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth” is truly God’s will for us.

With that as a base, pro-life follows naturally. So does the idea that there are only two genders. It takes marriage between a male and a female to “be fruitful”. And obviously, same sex marriages are not fruitful.

Having children and loving and nurturing them is a beautiful thing.

2.As for euthanasia, nicely called ‘assisted suicide’, that too is an open and obvious denial of the sanctity of life.

Our Sunday sermon was on the theme that God is the potter; we are the clay. Our time on earth is up to him; not us. I know it can’t be fun to be diagnosed as terminal and die of a painful illness, but the diagnoses are sometimes wrong, and we do have ways to manage the pain without killing the patient.

from Coffee & Covid 10/15: (scroll down to ‘Blue Utopia’, on the horror of euthanasia in Canada), referencing 10/2/25 Denver Post article by By Matt Vallière -

“In what will someday make a gripping Lifetime movie, Jane Allen was rescued by her father from a diabolical anorexia treatment center in Denver, hours or moments before she planned to take the poison provided by her doctors for her to kill herself. A judge finally awarded Jane’s dad a legal guardianship and he raced against the clock to the treatment facility, arriving just in the nick of time…the Hippocratic Oath… explicitly provides that physicians “will not give a deadly drug to anyone if asked, nor suggest such advice.” For thousands of years, the Hippocratic Oath’s prohibition on delivering deadly drugs was well-known, and doctors who violated it could be condemned for breaching professional standards… “Canada Is Killing Itself,” blared the Atlantic’s succinct headline two months ago in August. Two years from now, assisted suicide will become available in Canada to those suffering only from mental illness. The Canadian Parliament has also recommended access for minors— without parental consent. “As Canada contends with ever-evolving claims on the right to die,” the Atlantic reported, “the demand for euthanasia has begun to outstrip the capacity of clinicians to provide it.”

Share

3.The 3rd evil movement against life is more subtle, and trying to be invisible, so it will take a little time to explain it.

Alex Epstein put it this way.

“Our knowledge system’s opposition to fossil fuels while ignoring their enormous benefits can only be explained by it operating on an anti-human moral goal and standard of evaluation that regards benefits to human life as morally unimportant.”

I agree, but in plainer English, the “anti-human moral goal” can only be explained in terms of spiritual war - it’s one of the devil’s clever schemes to oppose God. Only a spiritual perspective can explain such a widespread suicidal anti-life movement that makes no sense.

also from Alex Epstein, 10/6/25:

“On ammonia fertilizer and natural gas: Almost half the world’s food supply relies on ammonia fertilizer. Guess what is absolutely necessary to create ammonia fertilizer? Lots of natural gas. Getting rid of natural gas = killing literally billions of people.”

Alex is recognizing that any movement that would take away half the world’s food supply is anti-life and morally evil. This is just one little part of the subtle, mostly invisible agenda of the impossible “Net Zero” policies.

the spiritual war

Paul wrote in Ephesians 6:12:

“12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Some battles will be won and some will be lost, as in any war, but it’s nice to know, thanks to the inspired revelation in God’s Word, that Jesus will be the glorious victor in the end, and bring with him all those who follow him and trust him and obey him. It’s very reassuring to know in advance you’re on the side that will be victorious.

The culture of death is on the non-Christian side of this war, along with atheism, nihilism, marxism, anarchy, with anti-Christians, anti-semites, and all those who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk.

Christianity, in contrast, does not cheer or celebrate any murder. The apostle Paul put it very simply in 1Corinthians 13:6, the chapter on love:

“6 Love does not delight in evil...”

Speaking of Charlie Kirk, One thing I just don’t understand about Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson. Robinson said he killed Charlie because “he spread too much hate”. Where in the world did he get that idea? I never heard Charlie say anything even close to hateful - in fact, I think he loved everybody, even those he strongly disagreed with. It’s clear that Robinson’s brain was all mixed up.

The radical left is anti-life, Christians are pro-life.

Christians are full of hope because they have the assurance of God’s love and grace and an eternal life in heaven with Jesus. God is love, light, and truth.

Christians believe life is sacred because we were created by God.