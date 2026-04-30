Ups and Downs in EV sales
The present state of the EV market
The stock market has been especially volatile since the war in Iran started. But that’s not the only thing that’s volatile. EV sales dropped sharply in the US after the subsidies ended last Sept.30 and continued dropping through the first quarter of 2026.
Perhaps the top two reasons for slowing EV sales are the ending of subsides, and the risk of fires so hot they can vaporize steel.
I can’t help but be reminded of 2 Peter 3:10, New American Standard Version:
But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, in which the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat, and the earth and its works will be burned up.
Here’s a video about another EV fire just last month: (double click to watch)
As for the slowing of EV sales, with rising gas prices due to the Mideast war, I expect we’ll see sales increasing again in the 2nd quarter. EVs are more attractive when gas prices are higher, if daily operating expense is all you look at.
Meanwhile, Hybrid, non plug-in EV sales never really slowed down much.
In the following excerpts, when you see 3 dots (…) that usually means I skipped ahead to the next point.
from electrek.co , 4/21/26, “Tesla’s California sales crash 24% as state’s EV market plunges to lowest since 2021” , by Fred Lambert
Tesla’s registrations in California crashed 24.3% in the first quarter of 2026, with the automaker selling over 10,000 fewer vehicles in the state compared to the same period last year
…a significant drop considering that Q1 2025 was already a weak quarter for Tesla due to the Model Y changeover that constrained production and led to a 15% sales slide…Total ZEV (“zero emission vehicles”) registrations in California dropped 40.2% year-over-year in Q1 2026, falling from 95,520 to just 57,111 units…Meanwhile, hybrids surged to 20.9% market share — now exceeding ZEVs — and gas-powered vehicles climbed back to 61.1% of registrations, up from 54% in 2025. The shift is unmistakable…The primary culprit is clear: the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit on September 30, 2025. As we reported earlier this year, new EV sales nationally dropped 28% in Q1 2026 as the impact of losing the tax credit rippled through the market. California, as the nation’s largest EV market accounting for 29.6% of all US ZEV registrations, is feeling it acutely.
from recharged.com - I’ve also copied some excerpts from this site, which I’ve not visited before. They seem to have a somewhat rosy viewpoint - like the glass is still half full - EV sales still increasing, globally. It may be because they apparently are in the used car business, or are connected to it. They have a good angle - realizing that one of the most important things to find out before buying a used EV is the state of the battery.
“If you’re trying to make sense of EV sales statistics in 2026, you’re not alone. Global electric car volumes keep hitting records, yet U.S. growth has clearly cooled, incentives are in flux, and used EV prices have come back to earth. Understanding what actually happened in 2024–2025 is the key to spotting good deals, and avoiding bad bets, in today’s market…
EV headlines in 2025 and early 2026 were all over the place, “EV boom continues” one week and “EV demand collapses” the next. When you dig into the numbers, a more nuanced story emerges: global EV demand is still growing fast, but the pace and mix by region, brand, and powertrain are shifting.
Global EV sales are still climbing at double‑digit rates, even as some markets plateau quarter to quarter.
China has become the center of gravity for both EV production and sales, influencing prices worldwide.
The U.S. is in a “second phase” of adoption, with growth continuing but more uneven by brand and segment.
Used EVs are moving from early‑adopter novelty to mainstream used‑car inventory, often at steep discounts versus new…
Regional EV market share, 2024–2025 (passenger vehicles)
Approximate share of new light‑duty vehicle sales that were plug‑in EVs (battery‑electric plus plug‑in hybrid) by major region. Figures rounded to keep the focus on broad trends, not decimal points.
…Early 2026 monthly data points to a market that’s still growing year‑over‑year, but selectively. Mainstream crossovers with strong lease deals and clear tax‑credit eligibility are holding up; higher‑priced niche models and trucks are seeing more softness…
Key takeaways for EV buyers and sellers in 2026
The top‑line story from EV sales statistics in 2026 is simple: the global transition is still moving forward, but the easy growth is over. China has raced ahead, Europe is settling into a steady groove, and the U.S. is working through a bumpy middle chapter where incentives, interest rates and consumer expectations don’t always line up.
Global EV volumes hit new highs in 2024 and 2025, with more than 20 million electric cars sold worldwide last year.
China now accounts for roughly half of new EV sales, Europe for close to a third, and the U.S. for a high‑single‑digit share with room to grow.
Used EV inventory in 2026 is deeper and more diverse than ever, and prices are meaningfully lower than a few years ago.
Battery health, charging performance and trim content are emerging as the main drivers of used‑EV value, not just odometer readings.
Data‑driven tools like the Recharged Score, fair‑market pricing and expert EV support turn a noisy market into a clear set of choices.”
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