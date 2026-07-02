My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
14h

It is like we bought a diesel truck when diesel was cheaper than regular, and look what happened to the price.

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Bill Barlow's avatar
Bill Barlow
14h

Great news since I totaled my Subaru. I will not be looking for an EV. I think I’ll stick with a gas vehicle since energy production is going up, and gas will be around at least as long as me.

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