In the long run, the stock market has kept up with inflation, despite occasional pullbacks. I’m anxious to see details of new plans to give poor and working poor adults a way to benefit from inflation instead of getting badly hurt by it, as they have been for years.

From finance.yahoo.com

President Trump and his allies have floated a series of ideas for another round of changes to Trump Accounts, potentially making them available to adults.

“We’re looking at something as an alternative,” Trump said on Tuesday when asked if the accounts could be expanded. He suggested there could be a parallel program “because it really is somewhat of a different thing, having to do with adults.”

Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital and an early advocate of Trump Accounts, said he was looking to expand Trump Accounts directly to make them accessible to anyone under 40.

He suggested Congress could take up the issue within months, an idea immediately picked up on Capitol Hill by Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican and Trump ally.

Moreno said he would lead the effort in the Senate and added that raising the age limit for the accounts would “give hardworking Americans powerful new tools to buy homes, wipe out student debt, and invest in their own futures.”