publishers complicit with bribery for accepting fake or very low quality science papers

excerpt from Frederik Joelving’s article. When you see 3 dots (…), that means I’ve skipped some lines for brevity. Frederik wrote this last year, but it’s new to me, and very shocking.

“One evening in June 2023, Nicholas Wise, a fluid dynamics researcher at the University of Cambridge who moonlights as a scientific fraud buster, was digging around on shady Facebook groups when he came across something he had never seen before. Wise was all too familiar with offers to sell or buy author slots and reviews on scientific papers—the signs of a busy paper mill. Exploiting the growing pressure on scientists worldwide to amass publications…Many contain made-up data; others are plagiarized or of low quality. Regardless, authors pay to have their names on them, and the mills can make tidy profits…But what Wise was seeing this time was new. Rather than targeting potential authors and reviewers, someone who called himself Jack Ben, of a firm whose Chinese name translates to Olive Academic, was going for journal editors—offering large sums of cash to these gatekeepers in return for accepting papers for publication.”

I love real science, and hate fake science. Real science is an honest search for truth. It’s never totally “settled”, but constantly being tested. Real science uses the scientific method - making careful observations, forming hypotheses, doing experiments to test them, gathering evidence, and open to questions and alternate theories. A reputable scientist cannot be bought. If there is any conflict of interest, he or she will fully disclose it and not hide it.

How to tell truth from fiction

If an organization claims the science is “settled”, or something like “all scientists agree”, don’t trust anything they say. Or if they attack, cancel, sensor, or refuse to publish papers written by scientists who oppose the general consensus, you know for sure that they are not searching for truth, and cannot be trusted. Do your own research and be open to all the evidence and various interpretations of the evidence. Consider the source. Is there a hidden conflict of interest? Who is funding the scientist’s research? What personal investments does the scientist have? Or, if the source is not a scientist, what is their qualification? Would you consider a movie star or sports hero an authority? Have they made predictions before that turned out to be wrong?

Take Al Gore, for example. Is he an authority on global warming? He acts like it. He has made millions from books, speeches, documentaries, and investments in companies that buy into the global warming scare. Yet his predictions have been embarrassingly wrong. He predicted arctic ice would be gone by now, the sea level rise would inundate coastal cities by now, and the polar bears would become extinct. He’s been at it for decades, and some gullible people still listen to him. Has he ever apologized for the failure of his predictions or admitted that he could be mistaken? Not that I know of.

outright fraud

from nature.com “Two days before the end of 2021, administrators at Jining First People’s Hospital in Shandong, China, issued a highly unusual report. The hospital announced that it had disciplined some 35 researchers who had been linked to fraud in publications…For example, one article…which appeared in Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry in 2018, was retracted on Aug.31st.”

covid vaccines

The Conservative Woman newsletter, referring to the covid vaccine controversy, wrote about the fake science that was used to defend the vaccines, and pulled no punches:

“‘But look at the components inside the formula. They’re based on nothing. They’re based on something that is nothing, that is based on something else that is nothing, and so on. This is nonsense. It’s not science. It’s just manipulation of concocted data. ‘Here’s a smart man applying a formula, but the outcome is garbage. There is no reason to believe that any lives were saved.’”

nothing new here

Fake science is not new. Ernst Haeckel’s diagrams of embryos supposedly proving evolution in the 1800s have been instead proven to be fudged, fake sketches.

Here’s a link to the 12 minute video. It was made by a man who was brought up being told evolution is a “fact”, only to find out later about hoax after hoax. I always give extra weight to people who have been open enough to be willing to change their minds once presented with new facts.

Then there was ‘Piltdown Man’, later found to be a fraud from 1912 involving a human-like skull and an ape-like orangutan jaw, presented as the fossilized remains of an early human and a "missing link" in human evolution. The forgery was exposed in 1953 through fluorine dating and other tests, which revealed the jaw and skull were from different eras and species. The same can be said about ‘Nebraska Man’, preposterously imagined from one fossil tooth, which later was found to be the tooth of a pig.

Then there was the famous ‘horse series, another supposed ‘proof’ of evolution.

Fake science is usually a product either of greed for more grant money, or a totally biased approach to supposed ‘evidence’.