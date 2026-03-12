Steve made a comment with a very good question - “Help me understand the limitations on the use of lithium ion for longer term storage. I get the cost problem, but why is reliability any different?”

I’m not sure about a difference in reliability, but needed more detailed info on the cost, so I asked chatgpt “Why are lithium ion grid size batteries uneconomical for longer durations” and the rest of this entire post is the explanation I got. It’s quite clear. I’m passing it on for those who are interested.

Lithium-ion batteries work very well for short-duration grid storage (about 1–4 hours), but they become uneconomical for longer durations (8–24+ hours) for several structural reasons.

1. Cost scales almost linearly with storage duration

A lithium-ion system stores energy inside the battery cells themselves.

If you want more hours of storage, you must add more battery cells.

4-hour system → 4× the battery capacity of a 1-hour system

10-hour system → 10× the battery capacity

Because the cells are the expensive part, the cost rises almost directly with duration.

Typical rough cost breakdown of grid lithium systems:

Component% of CostBattery cells60–70%Power electronics (inverters, etc.)~15%Housing, cooling, controls~15–25%

For long durations you keep buying the most expensive component repeatedly.

2. The power and energy parts are coupled

In grid storage there are two separate needs:

Power → how fast energy can be delivered (MW)

Energy → how long it can run (MWh)

Lithium-ion batteries tie these together.

To increase energy duration you must increase the number of cells even if you don’t need more power output.

Example:

RequirementLithium system consequenceNeed 100 MW for 2 hours200 MWh batteriesNeed 100 MW for 10 hours1000 MWh batteries

The inverter capacity might stay 100 MW, but the battery cost multiplies.

Other technologies (like pumped storage or flow batteries) can increase energy capacity more cheaply.

3. Materials become enormous for long duration

Lithium batteries require large amounts of:

lithium

nickel

cobalt (in some chemistries)

copper

graphite

For multi-day storage, the material cost alone becomes huge.

For example:

A 1 GWh lithium system already contains thousands of tons of materials.

A 10 GWh system multiplies that dramatically.

This makes lithium batteries less suitable for seasonal or multi-day storage.

4. Cycle life vs deep duration use

Lithium-ion batteries degrade due to:

charge/discharge cycles

calendar aging

high depth of discharge

If used for long-duration daily cycling, they may need replacement in 10–15 years, which adds to lifecycle cost.

5. Thermal management and safety

Large lithium installations require:

fire suppression

cooling systems

spacing between containers

These costs scale with battery size, making very large systems expensive to build and permit.

6. Other technologies scale energy more cheaply

Competing long-duration technologies store energy in something inexpensive:

TechnologyEnergy stored inPumped hydrowater at elevationGravity storagelifted massFlow batteriesliquid electrolyte tanksCompressed airunderground airThermal storagehot materials

These systems allow power equipment and energy storage to be separated, which lowers cost for long durations.

✅ Rule of thumb emerging in the industry

Storage durationBest technology today0.5–4 hoursLithium-ion6–12 hoursFlow batteries / sodium / iron-air12+ hoursPumped hydro / compressed air / gravity / thermal

💡 Important nuance:

Lithium batteries are still being installed for 6–8 hour systems because manufacturing scale has driven prices down so far, but beyond ~8 hours they become economically difficult to justify.