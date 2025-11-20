My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
8h

Couple of issues with this article. 100KW from a 480V 3-phase source would pull about 120A assuming a unity power factor, and depending on the grid the charger is connected to, much higher loads could be supported. Wire size on the primary is a red herring, like most industrial installations wire size is set by the load and can be arbitrarily larger, or a higher primary voltage such as 4,160V could be utilized. One difference from your gas tank analogy is the tank in the EV charger is being continuously refilled, rather than once every several days at a gas station. Like many loads, EV charging is cyclic and there will be periods of high utilization and other periods of lower utilization, battery storage can be used to level this out somewhat and avoid very high load spikes on the grid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture