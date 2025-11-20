video link - enjoy this great video of the amazing engineering of gas stations and their history

The unusual screenshot from the video is a schematic of the tank and pipes of one of the first gas stations for more than one vehicle at a time. The red pumps are hand pumps. The white squiggly lines are pipes from the underground gas tank to each pump.

Six or eight cars or whatever can all fill up with gas at the same time, and let’s say they all needed 20 gallons. They could all be filled at the same time - and it would only take 2 minutes, because each pump can pump gas from one big tank at the rate of 10 gal/min. If the eight cars on average got 25mpg, they could now each go 500 miles.

limits of EV charging stations

Not so with an EV charging station. Let’s say there are eight slots and the power source is 100 KW. If you’re the only car plugged in, you might be able to reach 80% recharge in 20 minutes - that’s about how long it would take for a Nissan Leaf, for example, with a 40KW battery, at a level 3 fast charge station. With an 80% charge, our Leaf example might have a range of about 180 miles. (Chargers are designed to slow down if you want more than 80%) But if there are two cars, they would each take 40 minutes. If three, figure 60 minutes, and so on - you get the idea.

an analogy

To understand why each additional car decreases the rate of charge and increases the charging time, compare it with a circuit in your house. A simple 15 Amp, 120V circuit can only carry so much current (measured in amps). For this reason the number of outlets are limited. For example, a 15 amp circuit could handle one 15 amp appliance, or ten 1.5 amp loads. If the circuit is overloaded, the breaker will trip, to protect the wire from overheating, and potentially burning your house down.

The power for a public charger is connected to the grid by a big wires, or cables. Those cables can only carry so much load. The charge station has to have controls that will limit the total load so the place won’t burn up.

an example

Let’s say we have a 100KW (100,000 Watt) fast charge station with a transformer input of 480v AC, 3 phase. The cables connecting this to the grid will have to be big enough to safely carry a current of about 70 amps plus an additional safety margin. The AC will be converted to DC, and the software controls for the charging station will have to recognize how many cars are charging, and distribute only enough power to each car to keep the total limited to 100KW. In other words, if their are 4 cars, the most power each would get would be 25KW. (In physics 101, power is defined as the rate of doing work.)So it would take 4 times as long to recharge as it would if there were only one car.

This is fundamentally different from the gas station experience we are all used to. An analogy would be if the source of gas for a gas station was coming from a pipe connected to the refinery instead of coming from a big tank on site. Only so much gas could flow through the pipe, so we’d be in the same boat as EVs.

So another analogy would be to imagine a big battery for an EV charging station, similar to having a big tank at a gas station. Why not? The problem is fundamental - it’s a matter of energy density. Lithium batteries have a much lower energy density than gasoline. This is also why the range on battery driven cars is such an issue.

comparing gas tank storage with battery storage

Suppose we have a typical 20,000 gal underground tank of gas. They usually have to be refilled a couple times a week, so let’s say 3 days, and let’s say the average car fill-up is 40 gal. In 3 days that would be 500 fill-ups.

another screenshot from that great video

A lithium battery big enough to provide 100KW for 20 hrs would have to be able to store 20hr X 100KW= 2000KWh of energy. (I’ll use 20 hrs as a guestimate for how many hours of actual charging might be needed at an EV charging station over a 3 day period.)

But just like the gas tanks, the battery would have to be refilled=recharged in a few days (or continually). A 20,000 gal gas tank can be refilled in 20 minutes. A 100KW battery can be recharged to hold 2000KWh of energy, but that nasty charging time affects big batteries just like small batteries. The big battery will have to be recharged by cables connected to the grid. And those cables can only carry so much current, as in our example earlier - 70 amps max. So guess how long it would take to put 2000 KWh of energy into the big battery? If it had been completely discharged, it would take 20 hours; not 20 minutes!

And we’re not done. A gas tank can be fully drained (in theory) and fully refilled. But when a lithium battery reaches 80% charge, its battery management system slows down the charge rate to prevent overheating. It’s not good for the battery to let it get fully discharged, either - for longer battery life, it’s recommended to recharge it when its charge is down to 20%. So effectively, we’re only getting 60% usage out of the 100KW battery.

energy density makes all the difference

Gasoline has a significantly higher energy density than current lithium-ion batteries, both by weight and volume. By weight, gasoline is over 50 times more energy-dense than a typical lithium-ion battery pack, while by volume, its advantage is approximately 13 times. That’s why EV batteries have to be so big.

this little addendum gives some technical info for those who are interested:

Extra - details of Level 3 Charging Station Equipment

Level 3 charging stations require more complex and powerful equipment due to the higher power levels involved:

Key characteristics of Level 3 chargers:

Voltage : 400-900V DC

Power output : 50 kW to 350 kW or higher

Charging time : Adds 100-200 miles of range in about 30 minutes (depending on the charger and the vehicle)

Use cases: Long-distance travel, commercial fleets, public fast-charging hubs