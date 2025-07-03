My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

Francis Turner
2d

I dug into this in a post earlier this tear. GDP is a misleading statistic when look at the details even though - in general - higher GDP in a country correlates with richer and better

https://ombreolivier.substack.com/p/what-is-the-wealth-of-a-nation?r=7yrqz

dave walker
3d

Enjoyed this one Al. Thank you.

