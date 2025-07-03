Yours truly and some actual, non-subsidized productivity

Bill Bonner’s “Bonner Private Research” gave me some good food for thought today. Bold type is my own additional emphasis to the following quotes.

For openers, he dug deeper into employment and unemployment.

“The statistics are misleading…or outright frauds. Falling unemployment is taken as a ‘good’ thing, for example. But it doesn’t mean that people are better off. And it doesn’t tell you whether they are doing anything worth doing, or not. The Soviets had full employment, by forcing people to dig canals — with picks and shovels.”

Then, he exposes the futility of top down, central planning with a ridiculous but nevertheless revealing illustration. Does this ring any of your bells?

“The Soviets also showed that they could produce as much ‘growth’ as they wanted simply by raising production quotas. Factory managers took their orders from bureaucrats, not from customers. They were rewarded or punished based on production targets. A factory manager might get a pat on the back depending on the nails he turned out, measured in pounds. Easiest for him might be to produce huge, heavy spikes, which no one wanted.”

I couldn’t help but think of bureaucratic central planning that is inherent in subsidies and mandates in Western political policies. Subsidies for cutting down trees and carpeting formerly beautiful landscapes and good, formerly productive farmland with ugly solar and wind farms to produce an imaginary solution to a nonexistent problem - CO2 in the atmosphere. CO2 that enhances plant growth. Reduction of enough CO2 globally to cool the earth by about 0.01 degrees in a hundred years.

“This is the core problem with all government projects. We only know if things are worth doing when and if people — of their own free will and with their own real money — pay for them. Otherwise, the transaction is likely to be a scam or a mistake.”

When someone buys an EV that was produced with subsidies and pressure from mandated deadlines for ‘phasing out’ gasoline and diesel vehicles, (very similar to Soviet production quotas), they are not paying for the EV with their own money. To a large extent, they are paying with taxpayer money, borrowed money (increasing the national debt), or printed money - not ‘real’ money.

I love Bill Bonner’s simple illustrations. If you want common sense with a sense of humor, I urge you to subscribe to his “Bonner Private Research”. I don’t get paid for this plug - Bill didn’t even know I was writing this - I just think reading his missives is fun.

“And even if the voters approve of the spending program, they are only better off if it produces a real gain. This is the challenge for private industry too. If a hunter expends 2,000 calories catching a rabbit with only 1,500 calories of meat…he is worse off. If he continues with this math, he will die of starvation.”

Worse off - like the way those wind and solar farms are making our electric power grids worse off and more likely to crash. Make sure you always have a little cash on hand - credit cards don’t work during blackouts. And if it’s winter, make sure you have plenty of blankets. If it’s summer, you might want a fan like this:

Worse off - like the way the environment is being destroyed by those same wind and solar farms, as I wrote in “How Wind Farms are Destroying the Environment”

Worse off - like the way wildlife is being killed by those wind turbines, as I wrote in “Wind Turbines - a Heartbreaking Story”

Worse off - like the way solar farms don’t produce at night or during bad weather, so they need massive backup batteries, as I wrote in “Solar Plantations Need Backup At An Impossible Cost”

Worse off - like the way some senators have lost the moral highground by selling out to lobbyists and to send some ‘pork’ to their home state, just to try to get more votes in their next campaign. I had a few words about subsidy Pork here:

I could go on, but time is short.

Here’s one more gem from Bill Bonner:

“Likewise, an enterprise — public or private — that applies $100 worth of time and resources to provide a service worth only $99 has not only lost money…it has made the world $1 poorer.”

I’ll close with this thought - wind, solar, backup batteries, and EV mandates are making the world poorer. The only people who are better off are the ones who have figured out ways to take advantage of all the central planned government incentives and subsidies.