“The nation is like a mighty lion;

When it is sleeping, no one dares wake it.

Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed,

And whoever curses Israel will be cursed.” Numbers 24:9

In recent years, I had stopped flying a flag because I was ashamed of America. Our country had abandoned God and was persecuting Christians and Jews, encouraging lawlessness and all kinds of immorality. I wept over our nation’s cultural decline and couldn’t bring myself to sing “God Bless America”. I took our flag down.

But all that has changed. God is answering our prayers. The powers of wickedness in high places are being vanquished. God’s enemies are being routed out. Prophecy is being fulfilled - those who have been cursing Israel are cursed.

Now I can sing this again:

[Words and Music by Irving Berlin]

(Originally composed in 1918 and later revised by him in 1938)



While the storm clouds gather far across the sea,

Let us swear allegiance to a land that's free,

Let us all be grateful for a land so fair,

As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer.

God bless America,

Land that I love,

Stand beside her, and guide her

Through the night with a light from above.

From the mountains, to the prairies,

To the oceans, white with foam

God bless America, My home sweet home

God bless America, My home sweet home.

Copyright: Lyrics © Original Writer and Publisher

source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/miscellaneouslyrics/patrioticsongslyrics/godblessamericalyrics.html

But the really exciting thing is that the name of Jesus Christ is being lifted up publicly and openly, right from the highest office in the land.

I’m flying the flag again.

My hopes for such a change in America had been raised in the 80s when President Reagan often referred to his vision of a ‘shining city on a hill’.

“...in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here...And she's still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom,...”

It’s a great and lofty image, and today it’s becoming reality. We still aren’t all living in “harmony and peace” but there’s hope that we will. Our borders are only open to those who will come legally. Reagan wasn’t faced with a massive illegal immigrant invasion.

Reagan’s desire to reform the country was dashed by the dark, secret power of the evil deep state. After Reagan, it became ever more embedded in the government at all levels.

In 2016, Donald Trump wanted to turn things around, but he wasn’t prepared to fight the invisible powers of the permanent shadow government.

Moses was wanted for murder in Egypt and God protected and prepared him in the desert for 40 years before calling him to rescue his people. Donald Trump spent 4 years between terms learning how to deal with injustice, fighting lawsuit after lawsuit, and coming out of it a seasoned warrior fully prepared for a titanic battle.

When the deep state couldn’t put him in jail by using biased lawyers and judges, they tried to kill him.

But God protected him, and dramatically saved him from an assassin’s bullet. It changed him. Donald Trump became a believer. He became humble. He gave his heart to God. He was converted.

On April 13th, Palm Sunday, President Trump gave a public message that started out very personally, and then became incredibly specific, speaking of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and a clear exposition of the gospel. This has never been done before by any president in the entire history of the United States.

It’s not a long message, but very clear. Here it is in its entirety:

“This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity. Beginning with Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and culminating in the Paschal Triduum, which begins on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Good Friday, and reaching its pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night. This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion—and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead. During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross. In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word. This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square. As we focus on Christ’s redeeming sacrifice, we look to His love, humility, and obedience—even in life’s most difficult and uncertain moments. This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation. We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven. May God bless you and your family during this special time of year and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

Ronald Reagan’s dream is finally being realized. America is once again a shining city on a hill, a beacon of light to the world.

It’s time to put the flag up full mast.

God bless America again!

Praise God!

I’m publishing this on the eve of Resurrection Sunday. Christ is risen!

I'm publishing this on the eve of Resurrection Sunday. Christ is risen!

