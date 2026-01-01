A plan for all seasons

“...the entire land of Havilah, where gold is found. The gold of that land is exceptionally pure;...” Genesis 2:11-12

from Amanda’s substack 12/19/25

first part of Amanda van Dyke’s article is the most original and insightful view of gold that I’ve ever seen.

My comments on gold as an investment come after Amanda’s piece

“In my recent Substack note, Is Gold a Critical Mineral?, I argued that gold deserves far more attention in U.S. strategic conversations. But treating gold as simply another critical mineral cheapens its true strategic value. Gold is not lithium or cobalt. It does not power supply chains. It powers nations. Critical minerals are indispensable to industry. They make batteries, turbines, data centres, chips, fighter jets, and missiles, stuff that is essential to the industrial economy, but they are not economic assets. But they don’t have intrinsic value by themselves. They do not underpin sovereign balance sheets or financial resilience. Gold is not merely critical; gold is strategic. It is the asset that defends the foundations of national power—monetary credibility, geopolitical leverage, and fiscal sovereignty. Strategic minerals are materials whose availability directly impacts a nation’s security and ability to function in crisis, gold is the archetype.

In Ray Dalio’s framework of the Changing World Order, where empires rise and fall amid debt cycles, political fragmentation, and strategic competition, gold is not a commodity at all. It is the world’s oldest and most resilient form of supra-political money—unhackable, unfreezable, sanction-proof. This is why central banks from Beijing to Warsaw have been buying gold at the highest levels since the collapse of Bretton Woods. They aren’t buying jewellery—they’re buying protection. As gold trades in the $4,000–4,300 per ounce range and central banks buy at the fastest pace in modern history, the U.S. should be asking a simple question: Why is every major geopolitical rival accumulating gold—quietly, aggressively, and systematically—while the United States has not increased its sovereign gold reserves since 1971? To answer that, we must look beyond gold’s conventional narrative and understand its role in this new era: gold does not power the economy. Gold protects the system that makes the economy possible.

It does not power the economy the way copper does. It does not drive batteries the way nickel or cobalt does. It does not underpin electronics like gallium or rare earths. Instead, gold defends the system itself — the monetary architecture, the credit system, the dollar, the financial order that enables all industrial capacity. Gold is not a critical mineral. Gold is a strategic mineral because: 1. Gold is the ultimate store of value It has no counterparty risk. It cannot be frozen, hacked, repudiated, or inflated away. Every currency regime in history has ultimately been judged against gold. 2. Gold underwrites financial stability During debt crises, inflation shocks, sanctions, or geopolitical rupture, gold stabilises national wealth and anchors monetary credibility.

3. Gold functions across political systems It is valued the same by democracies, autocracies, markets, and central planners alike—something no critical mineral can claim. 4. Gold is the only asset nations trust when systems break In a world defined by currency wars, sanctions, economic coercion, cyber risk, and geopolitical fracture, gold is not an accessory. It is sovereignty in metallic form.

And in 2025 — a moment Ray Dalio rightly calls “a once-in-a-lifetime inflection point in the changing world order” — America can no longer afford strategic complacency. This article makes a clear case: The United States needs a strategic gold policy. It must rebuild its sovereign gold stockpile. And the most practical path is a federal bullion royalty 5% of domestic gold production, paid directly into Fort Knox. Here are [some] reasons why.

Gold: The Strategic Mineral Hiding in Plain Sight The Energy Act of 2020 defines a “critical mineral” as one that is essential to national security or the economy and vulnerable to supply disruption. Gold’s role in financial stability is uncontested, but it isn’t vulnerable to supply disruption. Critical minerals support industry, gold supports the state. It does not enter supply chains; it underwrites sovereign credit, financial stability, defence financing, and geopolitical resilience. Gold meets functions that no other mineral — indeed, no other asset — can satisfy: • A universal store of value with no counterparty risk Gold cannot be defaulted on, hacked, frozen, devalued, or sanctioned. It exists outside the digital and financial systems that underpin the globalised economy. • A monetary stabiliser across empires and eras

Every historical currency regime has relied on gold — Bretton Woods, the gold standard, the silver-gold bi-metallic systems of European empires, and even modern fiat regimes that quietly rely on gold’s anchoring effect on confidence. • A financial deterrent A nation with abundant gold reserves is significantly harder to pressure through sanctions, capital flight, or currency sabotage. • A strategic signalling tool Central bank gold purchases signal strength, independence, and preparedness. They are read as indicators of economic strategy and geopolitical intent.”

The rest of Amanda’s article is just as excellent and deals more with current geopolitical events, especially the central banks’ buying and accumulating of gold. Her conclusion is an appeal for the US to immediately start taking a royalty on gold mining, as it is done by most other countries, and adding that royalty gold to Fort Knox, as a matter of national security. Pour a cup of coffee and read the whole thing.

as an investment

Gold is a commodity, and can fluctuate widely with supply and demand, consumer sentiment, and inflation. Many advisors have recommended always keeping from 5-10% of your portfolio in gold, as a kind of insurance policy. But be cautious. If you allocate too much to gold, you can get hurt if it drops. A prudent investor will take some profits when gold has risen to a percentage level too high for a conservative portfolio. For example, if you’ve decided to keep 10% in gold, and it goes up so much that you now are holding 15% in gold, you might sell up to 5%. This is called ‘rebalancing’.

The simplest way to invest in gold, if you already have a stockbroker account, is through ETFs, which trade just like stocks. GLD should track the price of gold, and GDX invests in gold mining companies, which are more volatile than the metal itself, but ETFs spread the risk.

There is something to be said in favor of buying gold coins, the real thing, that you can hold in your hand. Just be sure to find a reputable dealer, and keep them in a safe place. Keep your receipts - you’ll need to pay a tax on capital gains if you ever sell them.

Right now, January 1 ‘26, gold has been rising for over a year, but who knows if it will keep going up? Personally, I think it will continue, with corrections along the way, because I think inflation will continue, which is another way of saying the value of the dollar will go down.

Here is a chart of the GLD price for 2024-2025. It started going up in March 2024 - see the arrow. Also notice that it doesn’t go straight up - there are corrections of as much as 10%. On this chart, the blue line is the 20 day simple moving average, and the red line is the 50 day.

One more thing - silver, which is more sensitive to industrial demand, especially in electronics and hi-tech uses, is in short supply, and the market is starting to wake up to that fact. On top of that, I learned today that China is restricting supply. We could be in for another 5yr run like in the 70s, when silver went from $5/oz to $50/oz by 1980, before falling back to $5/oz by 1982. An easy way to invest in silver is through the SIL ETF.

“First, help me never to tell a lie.

Second, give me neither poverty nor riches!

Give me just enough to satisfy my needs.

For if I grow rich, I may deny you and say, “Who is the Lord?”

And if I am too poor, I may steal and thus insult God’s holy name.” Proverbs 30:8-9