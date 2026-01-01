My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Hanks's avatar
John Hanks
1d

https://substack.com/@againstgrain/note/c-191864635?r=7377r4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Really strong framing on the strategic vs critical mineral distinction. What jumped out is the timing of central banks accelerating gold purchases while retail investors often chase higher-risk assets. The rebalancing advice is practical but I'd add that most people wait too long to trim positions that've run up. Learned that the hard way with a tech position few years back. The part about gold defendign the system rather than powering it is basically describing optionality, which is underpriced until its suddenly not. China restricting silver exports adds another wrinkle since industrial demand has been quietly building in solar and EVs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Christie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture