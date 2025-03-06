investment musings and personal investment choices when the world is being shaken up

“A river watering the garden flowed from Eden; from there it was separated into four headwaters. The name of the first is the Pishon; it winds through the entire land of Havilah, where there is gold. (The gold of that land is good; aromatic resin and onyx are also there.)” Genesis 2:10-12

1× 0:00 -19:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you’re interested in investing but just getting started, go to Investing for Beginners

gradual inflation

Whether inflation continues at 3 or 4 or 5%, or reaches the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, the value of the dollar will continue to be eroded accordingly, and prices on most of the things we buy will continue to go up. That makes little difference to millionaires and billionaires, but it really hurts the poor.

Suppose you bought a 10 year treasury bond that pays 4.5%. With 4.5% inflation, you’re not really making a dime. Even if inflation is ‘only’ 2%, you’d only be making the difference, 2.5%, on your ‘investment’. Is that worth the risk?

What risk, you say? Government bonds are supposed to be the safest of all investments.

Well, they used to be. 2 of the 3 most important credit rating agencies have downgraded US bonds, meaning it’s now recognized that there is a risk of default. The US debt of over 36.7 Trillion is getting to the point where the interest on that debt, at an average interest rate of 3%, now costs over a Trillion dollars.

Besides, it’s hard to imagine anyone buying a 10 year bond of 4.5% and actually holding it for 10 years. More likely, speculators who think interest rates will go down would then sell their bonds for a profit. Let me explain: if you hold a bond that’s paying 4.5% interest, and the market rate goes down to 3%, your bond then looks more valuable than a new one, and will command a higher price on the bond market.

On the other hand, you’re locked in at 4.5% for 10 years if you continue to hold onto it. If interest rates do not go down, and inflation averages 4.5% for 10 years, your money has been tied up for 10 years and you’ve gained absolutely nothing in purchasing power.

But look at the risk. Who can predict 10 years out? What if interest rates go up? Then you’d really be losing money.

In effect, you’ve lent your money to the government, thinking it’s safe – but you’ve been taken to the cleaners.

Investment principle

Here’s the principle: During inflation, the value of the dollar is going down – so lenders will get paid back with dollars that aren’t worth as much as the ones they loaned out. Borrowers, on the other hand, are in the opposite position – they will find it easier to pay back their loans with the cheaper dollars.

So if you expect inflation to continue, you either don’t lend money, or you charge a higher interest rate to offset the loss from inflation.

Here’s the catch: How do you know how much more to charge in interest? That is, how do you know how much the dollar will decline in the next 10 years? The safest position is to not loan money, at least not at a fixed rate.

Why the rich get richer with inflation

Gradual inflation is something that at least we’re used to. It’s not pleasant; in fact, it’s an invisible tax. The government loves it because when they ‘print’ money, they are the first to use it – before the flood of new dollars causes prices to rise. The rich love it because their assets go up a lot more than their living expenses.

Say it costs them $10,000/month for living expenses, but they have a million dollars in assets besides their house. Then suppose inflation raises prices 5%. 5% of $10,000 is $500, so that’s how much their expenses go up. But 5% of $1,000,000 is $50,000. See why they like inflation? See why the gap between the rich and the poor keeps getting wider? What if they’re a billionaire? 5% of a billion is $50,000,000. so they get 50 million dollars richer in one year - for doing nothing!

An even higher risk than gradual inflation – sudden devaluation

Now consider a risk that very few people are talking about. Sudden devaluation of the dollar. Instead of a gradual, slow devaluation of the dollar, what if it’s done overnight, by government decree?

It’s happened twice before, right here in the US. In 1933, President Roosevelt confiscated gold coins and bullion held by the pubic (not rare coin collectibles) and then raised the price of gold in steps from $20/oz to $35/oz. That was a pretty sneaky way of devaluing the dollar.

In 1971, President Nixon used a different method - he decreed that paper dollars would no longer be redeemed in gold. That was breaking a promise to foreign nations that their dollars were stable and redeemable in real gold. Nixon’s decree allowed the price of gold to float upwards rapidly, so it had almost the same effect as Roosevelt’s maneuver.

Why would President Trump devalue the dollar? To pay down the otherwise impossible debt, or a portion of it, in one swoop. A ‘reset’.

Say the dollar was devalued by 50%. (Bill Casey thinks there’s a possibility that it might be devalued by 90%, and the price of gold would go to $21,000/oz!) Every tangible asset would suddenly be worth twice as much, because it would take twice as many of those cheaper dollars to buy the same asset – like gold or silver or lumber or any commodity. That’s the same as cutting the debt in half – bonds would suddenly only be worth half as much. They could be paid off with the same number of dollars, but those dollars had just been cut to half what they would buy before being devalued.

implications for investing

Commodities are things that have value because they are useful. Steel is useful for building cars. Lumber is valuable for building houses. Land is valuable for growing food. Wheat is valuable for food. The underlying value is the same over the centuries. A house meets a basic need – shelter. The price in currency has nothing to do with it – shelter is shelter. Food is food. Land through the ages has value according to what it can be used for.

Money has no value in itself – it’s not even good to eat. It’s value depends on what you can buy with it.

Inflation makes money less valuable, so you can’t buy as much with it.

This is not investment advice – just my own opinion:

A conservative investor will always hold some gold during inflationary times. Its price will go up and down with the news and political events, but it will always have value, and the average price direction will be up in terms of dollars. Governments and their currencies have come and gone over the millennia, but gold always has and always will have value. The same is true of any commodity that has use, and gold has many uses, but gold is also a concentrated form of wealth because of its rarity, and it’s non-perishable. Unlike paper money, you can’t print more of it.

Take a lesson from history – when a government’s currency inflation gets out of hand, its value can go down catastrophically. If the government ceases to exist, its paper currency doesn’t just go down – it goes to zero. That’s the ultimate risk, and my point is that a fiat currency isn’t backed by some commodity, like gold – just the say-so of the government issuing it. But it has no intrinsic value.

So if I were an investment advisor, which I am not, I would say don’t invest in a fiat currency, like bonds or annuities or CDs, especially as inflation or devaluation or default risk increases.

I would say invest in things of useful value – inflation hedges – like commodities. Useful cash businesses can be safe inflation hedges too – like McDonalds – because a hamburger has intrinsic value, whether it’s bought with strong dollars or weak dollars, and cash businesses aren’t locked in – they can raise their prices overnight if they have to.

Actual commodities are the safest – like land or gold or freeze-dried food – but stocks in those types of companies will probably hold their own too, even while bonds collapse during a dollar devaluation.

Personal reversal

I’ve been hesitant to buy most stocks when the prices are at record highs, so I’ve admittedly missed a lot of upside in the past year. I’ve invested in short term T-bills (treasury bills), parking any excess cash there while waiting for some clarity, or a big enough drop in prices to make stocks more attractive. At least I’ve been receiving 4-5% interest in the meantime. My account is linked to my bank so whenever a T-bill matures, the money and interest is sent digitally right back to my bank account.

I’ve also kept stocks in commodities and the energy sector, especially the ones that pay nice dividends. (They’ll still go down in a recession, but they’ll come back - they won’t go out of business because of that ‘intrinsic value’ that I mentioned earlier.)

Now I’ve decided it’s time to stop parking money in T-bills, and put that money to work in all the traditional ways to hedge against inflation.

Note: I always thought that T-bills were like cash, and that they could always be sold from my treasury.gov account before they mature. Wrong. When I tried to sell a T-bill today before it matured, I learned I have to download a form and mail it in to request the bills be sent to my broker so the broker could sell them on the secondary market. But when I talked to my broker about it, they told me it has been taking about 6 months!! Unbelievable government bureaucratic inefficiency. Forget it - they’ll mature before then. They definitely aren’t the same as cash. (Savings bonds and I-bonds are different. They can be redeemed online more or less immediately. Yesterday I redeemed an I-bond that I bought in 2001 and the money will be in my bank account tomorrow.)

What made up my mind to stop investing in T-bills at this time was a piece by Doug Casey’s “Crisis Investing”. It was in a link in a post ‘About the Gold Crisis in London’, in ‘Doug Casey’s Take’, by Matt Smith.

Maybe this is why the President wants to audit Fort Knox. The amount of gold the US holds would have an effect on how much the dollar would need to be devalued to pay off the debt.

The referenced Bill Casey article explains the economics of tariffs and reserve dollars and devaluations. Matt Smith tells us that Doug Casey thinks that President Trump may be seriously considering a large reset by devaluing the dollar as a way of paying the debt off and bringing manufacturing and the accompanying employment and higher paying jobs back to the US and getting us out of the deficit spending and the increasing debt spiral.

One could get hurt badly by a big devaluation if in the wrong investments, but can hardly be seriously hurt by putting money into inflation hedges, because that will work whether devaluation is gradual or sudden.

You might also like this earlier post:

biblical priority

Investing is only a way to navigate through this temporary world - don’t ever forget, it’s all going to be burnt up in the end, when Jesus comes back.

Investing is not a priority; just a tool.

“A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children, but the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the righteous” Proverbs 13:22

A little explanation is in order - Proverbs are wise sayings and general truths - but of course there are exceptions to general truths. Just because someone isn’t able to leave an inheritance doesn’t mean they’re not a good person. There’s another consideration in this case - ‘inheritance’ doesn’t have to be material. Jesus had no place to lay his head, but he left the greatest inheritance ever - an eternal inheritance in heaven for those who believe and obey.

Another reason for investing is to be in a position to be able to give to Christian causes; not to just accumulate wealth.

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:19-21

One more consideration on investing - the parable of the talents (in the bible, “talent” is a measure of money; it has nothing to do with the English word) The parable (Matthew 25:14-30) praises the servant who invested and made a profit.

So investing is not wrong - it just shouldn’t be your main focus - pleasing God is much more important and should always be our priority.