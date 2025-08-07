We got two big pieces of energy news from Google recently.

MIT Technology Review reported Google’s announced that it’s signed an agreement to purchase electricity from a fusion company’s forthcoming first power plant. Google also released its latest environmental report, which shows that its energy use from data centers has doubled since 2020.

Let’s start with fusion: Google’s deal with Commonwealth Fusion Systems is intended to provide the tech giant with 200 megawatts of power. This will come from Commonwealth’s first commercial plant, a facility planned for Virginia that the company refers to as the Arc power plant. The agreement represents half its capacity.

Let’s take a second look at that statement, but with my emphasis in bold type:

What’s important to note here is that this power plant doesn’t exist yet. In fact, Commonwealth still needs to get its Sparc demonstration reactor, located outside Boston, up and running. A demonstration reactor is not a commercially producing reactor.

So what kind of a deal could Google be committing to here?

Obviously, no purchase will ever happen unless Commonwealth actually produces electricity, and I shouldn’t have to point this out, but that’s something that’s never been done before using fusion.

Even if they do manage to produce some electricity, will the costs of production, including the cost of capital, labor, maintenance, operating costs, etc be low enough to ever see a profit? If not, how long will the project last until they can no longer get funding? So far, no one has claimed to produce more energy from fusion than the amount of energy put into it, except for a few minutes - and I’m skeptical of even those claims - who did the cost calculations?

I’m not the only one who’s skeptical - again, I’ll emphasize with bold type:

“Microsoft signed an agreement with Helion a couple of years ago to buy 50 megawatts of power from a planned power plant, scheduled to come online in 2028. Experts expressed skepticism in the wake of that deal, as my colleague James Temple reported.”

I’ve expressed my skepticism before when it comes to fusion as an energy source. see Nuclear Fusion and Hydrogen Fuel:

fusion is not like fission.

Fission, the process used in our tremendously efficient nuclear power plants, is based on the energy that is radiated from unstable isotopes of elements like uranium when they decay naturally by expelling alpha particles, beta rays, and gamma rays, due to the inability for the nucleus to hold itself together permanently.

Ai: “U-238 decays into Lead-206 through a series of radioactive decay steps. This process involves multiple alpha and beta decays, gradually transforming the unstable Uranium-238 into a stable isotope of Lead.”

Some of the resulting difference in nuclear mass from this decay process is converted into energy in accordance with E=mc2. C, the of speed of light, squared, is a huge number - so a little mass can be converted into a lot of energy.

Fission is a natural process. It doesn’t take any energy to start it. It happens all by itself. Some of the nuclei in a sample of radioactive uranium are decaying into lead all the time. In fact, if a large enough sample of radioactive U238 is brought together, the process can run away - Boom! So a nuclear power plant’s job is to control and moderate the rate of decay - it doesn’t have to push it - it has to slow it down.

Fusion, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. Instead of breaking down naturally, fusion ‘fuses’ the nuclei of the simplest, smallest atoms, like hydrogen, together. The problem is, they don’t want to fuse. Hydrogen nuclei consist of one proton, which has a positive charge. Here’s where physics, chemistry, and electricity come together. Positive charges aren’t attracted to each other - they repel each other with tremendous force.

A simple illustration is to try to fuse the two similar ends of a simple household magnet together. Draw the two north poles or south poles close together. Can you actually stick them together? Good luck.

So instead of a natural, automatic production of energy, it takes an awesome amount of input energy to fuse two hydrogen nuclei together. If two hydrogen atoms with one proton are in fact fused, and 2 neutrons are added, you get a helium atom, and energy is released, because the total mass of the helium atom is different from simply adding the masses of the two hydrogen atoms and 2 neutrons - some of the mass being converted into energy. We believe this is the energy produced in the sun and stars.

So power from fission is very practical, but trying to produce power from fusion will wear you out - it’s impractical, uneconomical, and not commercially feasible.

Google’s “energy use from data centers has doubled since 2020.”

Whether it’s Google, Microsoft, Amazon, or Facebook, these companies are so desperate for power that they don’t want to miss out if I’m wrong and fusion turns out to be an affordable source of energy. So they’ll spend billions of dollars, which is still pocket change for these goliaths, to cover all the possible bases for how to get enough power.

The companies that really need a lot more power to keep new data centers running 24/7/365 are backing off from their committments to reach ‘Net Zero’ any time soon. Their need for power to stay competitive in the race for Ai supremacy trumps their previous assurances that they really cared about all the climate change nonsense.

from Forbes last August, ‘24, and of course it’s only gotten worse since then: