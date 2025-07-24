fellow backpackers, below the redwall, on one of my “Outdoor Tracks” adventures, 2002

1964: “Al! Al!” “What?” I asked in a sleepy voice. “There’s a rattlesnake!” “Where?” “Right there!”

It was the middle of the night. We were sleeping on the ground, with only an 8X10 tarp for cover. In my skivvies and bare feet, with an ax in one hand and a flashlight in the other, I scoured our tentsite at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Found nothing.

“There’s no rattlesnake”. My bride mumbled something incoherent. She had gone back to sleep. We were newlywed easterners. Earlier that day, at the Visitors Center, Bev had picked up a colorful little hikers’ pamphlet titled “Poisonous Dwellers of the Desert”. Apparently the picture of the rattlesnake had made an impression on her. That was the first time I learned that Bev can sound totally alert and wide awake when she is actually talking in her sleep.

The previous day, we had taken an airplane ride over the canyon – in fact, right down into the canyon, before that was forbidden by the Park Service.

After touring all the viewing sites along the South Rim that first evening at the Grand Canyon, we went to the Ranger Talk that evening. That’s when we found out that you could actually go down into the canyon – there were hiking trails all the way down to the Colorado River, about a mile straight down.

If it weren’t for faults like these, from earthquakes, we wouldn’t be able to get down to the river without long ropes. the trails are built on old fault lines to get a route through the otherwise sheer cliffs.

Being athletic 21 yr-olds who thought they were in good shape, we decided to hike part way down the main trail the next morning before it got too hot. We were in the middle of a 45 day journey to “see the West”. Everything we owned was in our ’54 Ford. We had the tarp, sleeping bags, and a Coleman stove, and had also become very adept at rustling up a meal over an open fire.

The next morning we started down Bright Angel Trail at 8 AM, with a one gallon canteen and at the Ranger’s advice, clothed with broad-brimmed hats and long pants and sleeved shirts to protect against sunburn and dehydration.

What an experience. We really didn’t know anything about deserts. Being down in the canyon is very different from just viewing from the rim. Its vastness is the first thing I noticed. Then the changing vegetation, the layers of rocks, close up. The pungent aroma of the desert plants.

had a better camera in 2002 - LOL There is beauty in the desert

taking in the views on the way down

By 10 AM we were at Havasupai Oasis, but it was called Indian Gardens until 2023. That’s as far as we planned to go, but we were still fresh, and after a snack, drinking our fill and topping off our canteen, we thought Hey – this is a piece of cake! And decided to go all the way down to the Colorado River.

We’re talking 7.5 miles down and about 1000 miles back up. It’s the opposite of climbing a mountain, where it’s colder at the top. In the Grand Canyon, the farther down you go, the hotter it gets. Figure 110 F in the shade, and there is no shade.

By the time we reached the river, we were tired. Our feet were hot. We took our boots and socks off, sat on a rock, and hung our feet in the river – Ahhhh…

Then reality hit. We were already tired and hot, we had to go back up, and the afternoon heat was building up..

I don’t remember much of the scenery on the way back up. It was more a matter of putting one foot in front of the other.

When we got within about a half mile of the top, Bev sat down and said she had had it. Couldn’t go another step. “Send word up that we need them to bring a mule down.”

“No way! You’re going to make it if I have to drag you – they have a flat rate for mule rescues – whether it’s half a mile or 7 and a half miles. You can make it.”

It was 5 PM when we topped out – exactly 8 hours total, same time as a mule trip. Funny thing is, they had a rule for mule riders, that they were not allowed to dismount and walk for a while. They did have scheduled rest stops, but had to stay in the saddle – too dangerous to get off on the trail – usually there was a several hundred foot, or even a thousand foot drop-off if you slid off the trail. So what we heard whenever we passed the mules or they passed us, was a lot of painful moaning – they were so saddle sore. So I didn’t feel so bad about being footsore.

Don’t tell anybody, but Bev snuck into the lodge and took a shower in a hall bathroom.

Then we hit our sleeping bags, too tired to fix a meal. The next morning, we went to the lodge for something – don’t remember what – and Bev was so sore that she had to cross the road sideways because the crown of the road was uphill!

But despite the muscular pain, we fell in love with the Grand Canyon and all of its awesome, majestic beauty. Bev has been back with me several times – going for a short hike in winter when there was snow on the trail, (it was a quick side trip from our visit with folks in Sedona), camping on the North Rim and hiking halfway down, to Roaring River; rafting the river for 5 days with a Christian group. I’ve been back 2 other times – a 5 day backpack with that same Christian group from ICR (Institute for Creation Research), and a 3 day backpack on a wilderness permit from the North Rim with my daughter – she wanted to do that for a graduation gift.

We all pitched in to help the guides load and unload gear at spots where we stopped to picth camp

shooting the many rapids always got our blood pumping

“Put on your rain gear and hang on tight - rapids ahead!”

5 day backpack

This was in 2002.

side trip off trail, viewpoint - I could look straight down at the Colorado - those dark granite cliffs behind me are part of the “inner gorge”

On that 5 day trip with ICR, I had the privilege to hike alongside Russ Humphreys. It was fascinating for me, who had just graduated with a physics degree. He was an astrophysicist with a PhD, working at Los Alamos. At the time, he was mentally working out the application of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity to the problem of reconciling the Genesis account of a 6 day creation with the problem of distant starlight and the time it would take for their light to reach earth. It was a wonderful experience hiking alongside Russ and having him explain to me how time is relative; in fact, at the speed of light, time theoretically stands still. (eternity?)

ICR backpack - a much-needed break in the shade of the 500’ redwall cliff. Russ is the one with the white beard, light blue shirt, cup in hand

A few years later, Russ published the book, “Starlight and Time”, and it’s held up to peer review from other scientists.

On both ICR trips, the backpack and the rafting, we were accompanied by PhD level scientists who pointed out many very convincing evidences that the Grand Canyon was formed quickly; not over millions of years. There’s nothing quite like ‘boots on the ground’ research.

Here’s an example: in order for ripple marks to be preserved in rock, they would have to be buried within minutes, (not millions of years) or they’d be washed out.

Here’s another example:

These bent strata had to have been bent (by earth movements) while the layers were still soft, or they would have cracked. Yet this formation is several hundred feet of layers. They all had to have been laid down quickly. The best explanation for the Grand Canyon is that it’s a monument to catastrophe - Noah’s Flood.