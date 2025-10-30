Witches and all things associated with them and devotion to the activities of the devil and his demons - that’s the historical background of Halloween. I don’t understand why so many churches get mixed up in it with their ‘Trunk or Treat’ events.

More on the evil background, but first, what does it do to America’s kids?

from Ai:

“The average child consumes about three cups of sugar on Halloween, which is roughly 7,000 calories. This is significantly higher than the recommended daily amount for a child, which is closer to six teaspoons, according to the American Heart Association.

Sugar consumption: The average child eats approximately 3 cups of sugar on Halloween.

Caloric intake: This amounts to about 7,000 calories.

Daily recommendation: This is more than 16 times the recommended daily sugar intake for a child.”

I saw another post the other day that said the average was 4 cups of sugar, but now I can’t find the source - you’ll have to take my word for it…

Tons of candy and the average 3-4 cups of sugar taken in by our nation’s children serve only to enrich the candy manufacturers who have commercialized Halloween for profit while ruining our kids’ health. Take a look at this article from Harvard Health. It links sugar not just to obesity, but also to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver, and chronic inflammation. The “fun” candy night is an attempt to turn Halloween into something for families to celebrate.

Most folks probably figure one night of way too much refined, added sugar won’t do lasting damage. But I’m not so sure. For one thing, it sends the message that sugar and candy is not bad - but it is, and I know from my own struggle to cut back, that sugar is addictive.

But that’s not the biggest problem I have with Halloween. I don’t like horror movies, or haunted houses, or scary stories, or incredibly ugly costumes of things like the walking skeletons or demons or the devil. How can any of this be good for the psyche, especially for developing, vulnerable children?

Share

Have we forgotten the beautiful passage in Philippians 4:8?

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”

Unfortunately, there’s a money incentive to promote this terrible holiday. (Ironically, the word ‘holiday’ used to mean ‘holy day’.)

from Bill Petro’s stack, 10/29/25, The “History of Halloween” “Halloween is the second most popular holiday in the U.S. after Christmas — at least according to retailers, where overall Halloween spending is predicted to be over $12B — but it is the first in terms of candy sales alone of $3B. Not only are candy and costumes popular purchases, but increasingly, houses are being decorated with “Halloween lights.”

The Catholic Church has co-opted Halloween for some reason.

more from Bill Petro, about the Catholic church’s involvement “Halloween (All Hallows’ Eve) is the evening of October 31. In its strictly religious aspect, this occasion is known as the vigil of Hallowmas or All Saints’ Day, November 1, observed by the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches.”

Now let’s look at the evil historical background mentioned in the beginning.

When I did a little search on this history, most of the internet articles I found made light of it, as if it was just a myth that nobody took seriously. But here’s a look at the ugly truth that will give you chills and make you sick to your stomach. It’s about the “Witch’s Sabbath”, written in 2015 by James Schoonmaker, in the Manchester Historian.

“Witchcraft was something which expanded greatly during the medieval period, particularly from the onset of the fifteenth century. It had been developed from a long tradition of ecclesiastical and secular persecution of the practice of illicit magic, an act deemed wildly heretical. However, by the 1400s a much more extreme and sinister conception of witchcraft had emerged, with one core element being the ritual gathering of witches at the Sabbath. An understanding of the existence and reality of the Sabbath grew rapidly in the fifteenth century due to its wide appearance in a multitude of contemporary texts. These accounts were almost identical in their perception, speaking of a ritualistic and sinister gathering of witches in remote locations. Sabbath witches were summoned to attend a ceremony where Satan himself and other demons would be present in human or animal form. Each witch was required to profess their undying loyalty and service to the Devil and make a full renunciation and rejection of the Christian faith in return for being taught the ‘black arts’. In addition, Sabbath proceedings would involve the non-discriminatory sexual affairs of the witches, most of whom were female, with the Devil and his demons as they were engaged in a sinister relationship which consumed their body and their soul. The result of such ceremonies would train the witches to inflict harm on others by using the magical arts, such as inflicting infertility and sterilization, summoning storms and hail, and invoking pestilence. Sacrifice became one of the core elements of the witches’ Sabbath initially through a sacrificial offering of the witches own body and soul to the Devil, forever. A witch would swear total allegiance to Satan, in addition to the offering of one limb after death, in return for the knowledge and ability to practice the dark magical arts. The sacrifice of infants was also a common theme of the Sabbath; babies were murdered, abducted and consumed in the name of Satan as a way to pledge allegiance. According to the account of Johannes Nider in his Formicarius, one witch at Bern admitted to the sacrifice of thirteen babies. A ritualistic killing was made, where the remains of the baby were then added to a witches’ broth. The contents would be boiled to separate flesh from bone, where the solid matter would be used for the purposes of practicing rites and transmutations. Liquid remains were put in to flasks made from human skin, to be drunk as a pledge of allegiance to the Devil. Consumers of this liquid matter would absorb the knowledge of the black arts… The publication of the Malleus Maleficarum, a witch-hunting manual, in 1435 cemented the medieval reality of witchcraft and the existence of the Sabbath. Written by theologians and inquisitors Kramer and Sprenger who dealt with the persecution of witches, it speaks of them as the most evil and vile form of magic and superstition. They were sinister individuals who had rejected the Catholic faith in the name of the Devil and embarked on a quest to instill horror unto others. The witches who gathered at the Sabbath were amongst the most powerful class of witches, known for their dark magical ways of inflicting harm and their ritual sacrifice of children. Although modern interpretations may view witchcraft merely as a supernatural phenomenon, it was very much a real and legitimate source of fear and controversy in the Middle-Ages. Contemporary sources detail multiple accounts of witches and their gatherings at the Sabbath, demonstrating their legitimacy in an age with a firm belief in the arts of magic and sorcery. While some view this spectacle as an attempt of authorities to rationalize heretical matters they could not comprehend, in the age of witchcraft there was a very genuine and widespread understanding of magical practice and the Sabbath.”

I seem to be violating the scripture from Philippians quoted above, on thinking about good things, but there are times when it’s necessary to speak up and expose evil. This is from another letter that Paul wrote, to the Ephesians, chapter 4:

11 Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. 12 For the things they do in secret are shameful even to mention. 13 But all things being exposed by the light are made visible. 14a For everything made visible is light”