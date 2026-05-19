My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
7hEdited

Thanks for your Two Cents about questions concerning bird species. The topic is worth a fortune. Excellently presented. We will repost your article on my Substack, http//.johnshanahan.substack.com and promote to our readers around the world. Will give you the link later today.

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1 reply by Al Christie
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Skidmark
6h

As someone whose heart is filled with joy by birds, thank you.

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