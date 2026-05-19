Have you ever pondered the beautiful melody and charming notes of a robin’s song?

Once you know a robin’s song, you’ll recognize it and whenever you hear it, you know that it’s a robin even before seeing her. That’s how distinct and unique it is.

There are about 10-20,000 species of birds globally, depending on who you ask. Some biologists are lumpers and some are splitters. The lumpers don’t see much differences in the 141 ‘species’ of American sparrows, for example. They consider just one species, with 141 varieties. Creationists are lumpers. They would say all those varieties are all the same ‘kind’ - the sparrow kind, and that God created all the basic kinds of life, with a built-in genetic capacity to form the multitudes of varieties and adapt to different environments.

Every different kind of bird has their own distinct song.

This presents a problem for those who think life evolved from non-living matter into all the varieties of life forms we see today.

Are birds’ songs necessary for survival? If not, then why do they have them? How did they come about? And why are they all unique? Couldn’t they survive if they all had the same song? Or no song? Cats can’t sing, but they seem to survive quite well.

We could say the same thing about birds’ colors. Are all the beautiful colors of birds necessary? Couldn’t they survive if they were all just gray, like catbirds?

What about flowers? Every kind of flower has beautiful colors that thrill our souls and relax our minds. It’s a big stretch for Darwinism to insist that each different color scheme was necessary for survival.

Here’s another thought. If a particular song or a particular color really gave a survival advantage, then why wouldn’t all birds have that song and all flowers have that color?

It makes more sense to understand a bird’s song and the beauty of flowers as an expression of God’s love.

He created all life, and he did it with love, and for our enjoyment.

Praise God and give him the glory!

See also

I’ve lost count how many articles I’ve written in the category of Faith. You can see the entire list by going to my home page (alchristie.substack.com). There is a horizontal menu of categories across the top. Just click on Faith.